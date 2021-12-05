Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar Scouts support community tree planting efforts on banks of River Eden

By Reporter
December 5 2021, 10.00am
'Thursday Scouts' from 10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees near the old curling pond close to the banks of the River Eden in Cupar.
Environmentally-conscious Cupar Scouts joined community volunteers to help plant dozens of trees close to the River Eden.

The group from 10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group, who attend Scouts on Thursdays, joined Cupar in Bloom members on the morning of Saturday December 4 to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees and finish a hedge near the old curling pond.

10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees near the old curling pond

For weeks, members of Sustainable Cupar’s Fruit and Blossom (FAB) group have been working with volunteers from across the community to plant native trees supplied by the Woodland Trust.

The trees are being planted as part of Sustainable Cupar’s response to climate change.

10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees

As of Saturday December 4, FAB, aided by community volunteers, had planted 399 new trees including 104 by the Scouts and Cupar in Bloom, 120 on November 27, 105 on November 21 and 30 by youngsters from Westfield Nursery on November 20.

10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees
10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees
10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees
10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees
10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees
10th Fife 1st Cupar Scout Group joined Cupar in Bloom members to help Sustainable Cupar volunteers plant trees