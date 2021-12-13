Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife road reopens after two-car crash in Methil

By Emma Duncan
December 13 2021, 3.45pm Updated: December 13 2021, 6.44pm
The crash happened on Methilhaven Road in Methil.
A Fife road linking Buckhaven and Methil to Leven has reopened after a crash earlier today.

The two-car collision happened on Methilhaven Road just before 1.30pm on Monday.

Drivers travelling to Leven on this road were asked to seek alternative routes as emergency crews responded to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Monday December 13, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on Methilhaven Road, Methil in Fife.

“Officers are currently in attendance to assist.”

The A955 road extends to Dysart, and was reopened over an hour later at 2:40pm.

An ambulance was also called to the scene but no further information on any injuries was available.

As a result of the collision, Stagecoach’s 7A, 44 and X61 services were diverted via Sea Road and to and from Leven Bus Station.

