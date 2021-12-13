Fife road reopens after two-car crash in Methil

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife road linking Buckhaven and Methil to Leven has reopened after a crash earlier today.

The two-car collision happened on Methilhaven Road just before 1.30pm on Monday.

Drivers travelling to Leven on this road were asked to seek alternative routes as emergency crews responded to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Monday December 13, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on Methilhaven Road, Methil in Fife.

“Officers are currently in attendance to assist.”

The A955 road extends to Dysart, and was reopened over an hour later at 2:40pm.

An ambulance was also called to the scene but no further information on any injuries was available.

As a result of the collision, Stagecoach’s 7A, 44 and X61 services were diverted via Sea Road and to and from Leven Bus Station.