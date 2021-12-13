‘Many won’t survive’: Fife hotel boss pleads for help as Scots told to defer Christmas parties over Omicron fears By Alasdair Clark December 13 2021, 6.28pm Updated: December 14 2021, 7.22am Nicola Sturgeon will make a statement tomorrow [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier New Covid restrictions ‘pose existential threat to Scotland’s city centres’ Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to ‘act now or Omicron will cost lives’ Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising but stresses ‘Christmas isn’t cancelled’ Hotel quarantine to be abandoned