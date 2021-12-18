Residents evacuated after armed police spotted in Fife village

An error occurred. Please try again.

Armed police have been spotted outside a property in a Fife village.

Officers are attending an incident in Kinglassie, a village between Glenrothes and Lochgelly and have evacuated nearby residents as a precuation.

They were spotted by residents on Mina Crescent on Saturday and have cordoned off a large part of the surrounding area with people unable to travel through the village.

A man is said to have barricaded himself within a property on the street, the reasons why are not currently known but eyewitnesses say it may involve a nearby burnout car.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.

“Police were called around 7.35am on Saturday morning.

“There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”