Main Dunfermline road closed after lorry gets stuck under bridge By Emma Duncan December 18 2021, 1.26pm The lorry pictured stuck under the bridge on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. There is disruption on one of the main roads in Dunfermline in Fife after a lorry became stuck under a bridge. The incident took place on Halbeath Road shortly before 10.30am on Saturday morning. The lorry and the load it was carrying appears to have toppled and became stuck under the bridge. The road is closed while the lorry is recovered. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received report of a lorry having struck a rail bridge on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline around 10.25am on Saturday, December 18. "No-one is injured and the road is closed while the lorry is recovered."