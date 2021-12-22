Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Plans to breathe new life into historic Fife Miners’ Institute building given the go-ahead

By Neil Henderson
December 22 2021, 2.40pm
The façade of of the original Institute building will be retained as part of the redevelopment.

Plans to breathe new life into a historic former Miners’ Institute building in Fife has been given the go-ahead.

The façade of the C-Listed former miners’ building in Bowhill is to be retained as part of ambitious plans to re-develop the site for housing.

An imposing red brick two-storey property, the Institute was built in 1934 and in its heyday was a popular focal point within the community.

However, in recent years it has fallen into a state of disrepair.

A building survey revealed widespread decay with the roof found to be in a very poor condition.

Historic building

The building had also been placed on the buildings at risk register, despite its listed status.

Approval has been given for Ore Valley Housing Association to build 10 new affordable flats incorporating the Miners’ Institute.

Now Fife Council has approved plans put forward by Ore Valley Housing Association, who purchased the site from the local authority.

Four flats will be created from the original Institute building, while a three-storey extension will also be added, creating a further six homes.

An artist’s impression of how the finished development is likely to look.

As part of the proposal and with the approval of a listed building consent application, the original front and side elevations of the institute will be incorporated into the development.

In its design statement Ore Valley said: “Although it is considered uneconomic or practical to fully retain the building and adapt it, there is a desire to retain the iconic elevations as far as possible.

“Although there are limited options presented within these budget constraints and practicalities, it is considered as opportunity to retain something as a reminder of the town’s history.”

The town has a rich coal mining history – the Bowhill pit opened in 1895 offering employment to more than 1,200 workers.

Mining heritage

In Fife’s mining heyday it was one of the main pits of 50 producing coal in the region.

Bowhill Miners’s Institute was opened just three years after the town suffered on of the region’s worst mining disasters.

On October 31, 1931, 10 miners perished in the after an explosion ripped through a section of the pit floor.

News that the redevelopment will include preservation of the building’s main façade have been welcomed by local councillor Lea McLelland.

Councillor Lea McLelland has welcomed the news that the development will go ahead.

She said: “I’ve grown up in the area and have passed the Institute building pretty much daily throughout my life.

“It’s a hugely significant building locally especially given the long and rich history this area had with the mining industry.

“Therefore I’m delighted that a building of such importance in the town’s history is being put to such a good and worthwhile new use.”

Ore Valley Housing Association said the development is due to start around April next year and be completed in 2022.

