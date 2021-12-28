Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New 24-hour gym for Glenrothes town centre approved

By Craig Smith, local democracy reporter
December 28 2021, 6.10pm
The vacant units at North Street Retail Park to be turned into a gym.
A 24-hour gym proposed for a site in Glenrothes town centre has been given the green light.

Fife Council has approved London-based chain The Gym’s plans to transform three vacant units in North Street Retail Park after a change of use application was submitted over the summer.

The Gym had been eyeing up premises at The Henge Retail Park nearby but the unit was subsequently occupied by Farmfoods, meaning the company had to look elsewhere.

With two of the North Street units vacant and a third occupied on a temporary basis, The Gym pinpointed that site as ideal for their business model and will set about amalgamating all three units to create its gym and fitness centre in 2022.

‘Proposals will provide positive benefits’

A supporting statement alongside the application said: “The proposals will provide positive benefits for the local neighbourhoods within this area and [have] the potential to improve the health of local residents and employees.

“The proposal will ensure these units return to active and beneficial use and will make a positive contribution towards the local economy creating new jobs as well as providing a facility to improve health and wellbeing in the local area.”

The Gym has branches in more than 180 locations.

The Glenrothes facility is expected to include a range of cardio-vascular (rowing, running, cycling) and resistance (weights) equipment.

A new gym is to be built in Glenrothes.

Council planners were assured that noise would not be an issue, with the company claiming that only 9.29% of visits are made between the hours of 11pm and 6am and that there is “very minimal” attendance between midnight and 6am.

“Due to the nature of the gym use members attending between these hours tend to do so on an individual basis, rather than as part of groups, and comprises those working shifts, such as emergency service personnel,” the company added.

“As such, the potential for any impact in terms of noise and disturbance during these hours is limited and the extended hours of operation of the unit would not result in additional harm to the amenity of adjoining neighbouring or surrounding properties.”

Planning consent allows a change of use for units 2, 3 and 4a at the North Street Retail Park, with all three available despite active marketing.

Unit 3 has been used recently as a donation centre for the Debra charity, but that is only on a temporary basis, while unit 1 is occupied by Pizza Hut, unit 4b is occupied by Barnado’s and unit 5 is occupied by Indigo Sun’s tanning studio.

