New 24-hour gym for Glenrothes town centre approved

A 24-hour gym proposed for a site in Glenrothes town centre has been given the green light.

Fife Council has approved London-based chain The Gym’s plans to transform three vacant units in North Street Retail Park after a change of use application was submitted over the summer.

The Gym had been eyeing up premises at The Henge Retail Park nearby but the unit was subsequently occupied by Farmfoods, meaning the company had to look elsewhere.

With two of the North Street units vacant and a third occupied on a temporary basis, The Gym pinpointed that site as ideal for their business model and will set about amalgamating all three units to create its gym and fitness centre in 2022.

‘Proposals will provide positive benefits’

A supporting statement alongside the application said: “The proposals will provide positive benefits for the local neighbourhoods within this area and [have] the potential to improve the health of local residents and employees.

“The proposal will ensure these units return to active and beneficial use and will make a positive contribution towards the local economy creating new jobs as well as providing a facility to improve health and wellbeing in the local area.”

The Gym has branches in more than 180 locations.

The Glenrothes facility is expected to include a range of cardio-vascular (rowing, running, cycling) and resistance (weights) equipment.

Council planners were assured that noise would not be an issue, with the company claiming that only 9.29% of visits are made between the hours of 11pm and 6am and that there is “very minimal” attendance between midnight and 6am.

“Due to the nature of the gym use members attending between these hours tend to do so on an individual basis, rather than as part of groups, and comprises those working shifts, such as emergency service personnel,” the company added.

“As such, the potential for any impact in terms of noise and disturbance during these hours is limited and the extended hours of operation of the unit would not result in additional harm to the amenity of adjoining neighbouring or surrounding properties.”

Planning consent allows a change of use for units 2, 3 and 4a at the North Street Retail Park, with all three available despite active marketing.

Unit 3 has been used recently as a donation centre for the Debra charity, but that is only on a temporary basis, while unit 1 is occupied by Pizza Hut, unit 4b is occupied by Barnado’s and unit 5 is occupied by Indigo Sun’s tanning studio.