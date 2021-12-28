Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victoria Hospital A&E ‘exceptionally busy’ as NHS Fife warns of long waits

By James Simpson
December 28 2021, 6.00pm
The A&E department at Victoria Hospital.
Health chiefs in Fife have warned that the region’s only A&E department is “exceptionally busy” – and patients face longer waits for treatment.

The health board is urging people to stay away from Victoria Hospital’s emergency department unless their situation is “critical”.

No details have been given for the rise in demand but pressure on A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic has been highlighted on a number of occasions this year.

It has even led to the health board cancelling some non-urgent procedures in order to cope.

‘Please think carefully before attending’

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, NHS Fife said: “Our emergency department (ED) is exceptionally busy right now.

“This means you may need to wait significantly longer than usual.

“Please think carefully before attending.

“If you do go directly to the ED and it is not the most appropriate place for your care, the team will safely direct you to another, more appropriate service.

“Unless your condition is a critical emergency, please do not attend the emergency department.”

