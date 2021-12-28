Victoria Hospital A&E ‘exceptionally busy’ as NHS Fife warns of long waits

An error occurred. Please try again.

Health chiefs in Fife have warned that the region’s only A&E department is “exceptionally busy” – and patients face longer waits for treatment.

The health board is urging people to stay away from Victoria Hospital’s emergency department unless their situation is “critical”.

No details have been given for the rise in demand but pressure on A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic has been highlighted on a number of occasions this year.

It has even led to the health board cancelling some non-urgent procedures in order to cope.

‘Please think carefully before attending’

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, NHS Fife said: “Our emergency department (ED) is exceptionally busy right now.

“This means you may need to wait significantly longer than usual.

“Please think carefully before attending.

“If you do go directly to the ED and it is not the most appropriate place for your care, the team will safely direct you to another, more appropriate service.

“Unless your condition is a critical emergency, please do not attend the emergency department.”