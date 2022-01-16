Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shockwave from Tonga volcano eruption travels 10,000 miles to Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
January 16 2022, 12.13pm Updated: January 16 2022, 12.21pm
Shockwaves from the volcano eruption have rippled around the world. (Pic: Potungaue Koloa Fakaenatula)
Shockwaves from the volcano eruption have rippled around the world. (Pic: Potungaue Koloa Fakaenatula)

Weather stations in Dundee and Fife have captured the moment a shockwave from the underwater volcano eruption in Tonga arrived after travelling nearly 10,000 miles.

The huge eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano took place on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that crashed into the Pacific island and sent people fleeing for higher ground.

Satellite images show the island engulfed in a thick ash cloud, making military surveillance flights over the island impossible.

Tsunami waves were also reported in Hawaii, and a sonic boom from the eruption was heard 6,000 miles away in Alaska.

But the eruption was also observed closer to home by Fife-based weather watcher Graham Smith, who runs the Fife Weather website.

Air pressure changes as a result of volcano eruption in Tonga
Changes in air pressure observed by Graham at Fife Weather

Graham captured the moment the eruption arrived in Fife, prompting a small spike in air pressure at around 6pm UK time.

A second spike was recorded in the early hours, around 2am, as the shockwave travelled west in the opposite direction.

Graham, who lives in Lochgelly, said he was surprised when he first realised his equipment had picked up the shockwave.

Graham Smith with his weather station in Fife

“I never thought I’d record something like that when I set my weather station up. It’s a timely reminder that we all live on the same planet,” he told The Courier.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said that Scots were unlikely to notice any change in weather patterns as a result of the eruption.

“In the short term, it’s unlikely that this will affect our weather but it’s definitely one to watch in the long term.

Volcano eruption in Tonga
A satellite image taken shortly after the eruption shows the ash cloud over Tonga

He pointed to the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, which NASA said had led to a measurable cooling of the Earth’s surface for a period of almost two years.

“It’s too early to tell but we could see particulate matter in the atmosphere as a result. After previous volcanic eruptions we’ve seen a slight cooling effect,” he explained.

Tonga itself remains cut off with no official reports of injuries or damage as a result of the tsunami.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the island’s capital Nuku’alofa is covered in thick plumes of volcanic dust.

Air pressure monitoring by the Met Office showed the shockwave as it travelled east and west around Earth

“Communication with Tonga remains very limited and I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here,” she said.

The US Geological Survey recorded the eruption as equivalent to a magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

In Japan, the government advised locals in coastal areas to evacuate with a local broadcaster reporting waves more than a metre high.

Ko e mapuna ma'olunga 'a e efu mo'unga ki he 'ataa a'u ki he 1,000m. 'Oku mapuna 'i he falahi koe 5km 'a e mao/kasa mo e efu 'o ne toka faka Tonga-TongaHahake.

Posted by Potungaue Koloa Fakaenatula on Friday, 14 January 2022

In Fiji, one local, Sanya Ruggiero, said the eruption had caused buildings to shake as many evacuated fearing they could collapse.

“My entire house was shaking. My doors, windows were all rattling like hell. And mine was not even as bad as others. Hundreds of people ran out of their homes,” she said.

And as experts predict ash could contaminate water supplies and cause respiratory illness, Ms Ruggiero said she feared recovery could take several years.

“This is the worst disaster Tonga has had in living memory and the recovery from this is going to take years,” she added.

