Emergency response to crash between car and motorbike in Leven

Emergency services were called to a crash between a car and a motorbike in Leven on Thursday.

Police and paramedics went to the scene of the collision on Hawkslaw Road at around 10.30am.

One passer-by reported seeing “loads of police and an ambulance” at the scene.

Two people checked over by paramedics

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.35am on Thursday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and both the driver and rider were assessed by ambulance staff.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”