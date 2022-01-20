Emergency response to crash between car and motorbike in Leven By Amie Flett January 20 2022, 1.28pm Updated: January 20 2022, 2.51pm Hawkslaw Road, Leven. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services were called to a crash between a car and a motorbike in Leven on Thursday. Police and paramedics went to the scene of the collision on Hawkslaw Road at around 10.30am. One passer-by reported seeing “loads of police and an ambulance” at the scene. Two people checked over by paramedics A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.35am on Thursday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. “Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and both the driver and rider were assessed by ambulance staff. “Inquiries are ongoing.” Bawbee Bridge: Councillors approve year-long closure for strengthening works before Leven rail link opens Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Car and lorry crash restricts A90 between Dundee and Perth Dundee man ‘lucky to be alive’ after car spins out of control at 70mph Ambulance crashes on A90 near Forfar Hunt for driver who fled Dundee Kingsway West crash