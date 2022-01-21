‘Saje saved my life’: Fife abuse charity set to run out of funding within months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity offering support for victims of domestic abuse in Fife could be forced to shut down within months due to a lack of funding.

Saje Scotland was set up in 2014 after being awarded cash from the Big Lottery Fund (BIG) which has supported it for the last six and a half years.

It provides in-person and virtual group support for women in Fife and across Scotland who have been victims of domestic violence.

Rejected by Scottish Government fund

But now the charity faces closure within months after being rejected for funding from the Scottish Government’s delivering equally safe fund in October last year and is depending on success in its application to the Victim Centred Approach Fund in March.

Janet Janet Henderson, who runs Lochgelly-based Saje Scotland, says even if the charity are granted cash from the scheme, the organisation need more security for the future of the group.

“At this point in time we’re just limping along,” Janet said.

“We can’t plan and it’s really unfair to the women who we’re trying to support.

“It’s not fair on the staff either. We’ve already lost a member of staff because she has a mortgage and children she’s got to think about.”

Currently, Saje is down to only three members of staff and limited volunteers while it has almost 100 women who rely on its services.

“The problem is, I need longer term stuff so that we can plan, provide more and take on staff who are willing to risk leaving a secure job.

“It’s just exhausting continually applying for funding and when we got declined from the big government one, we were utterly shocked.

“When the pandemic hit, we were back running groups on Zoom [a video calling platform] in April, there was no break in service provision and we did more than ever.”

Scottish domestic abuse rates at five-year high

Each year, demand for domestic abuse support in Scotland increases.

In Scotland domestic abuse rates have risen for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2020-21, the rates for domestic abuse in Fife was 134 per 10,000 population, which was above the Scottish average of 119.

Janet says Saje help alleviate pressure on the NHS and feel there should be some funding allocated by statutory services.

“Women tell us their mental, physical and mental health improves and they use less NHS services. We are saving money for statutory bodies,” Janet said.

‘Saje absolutely saved my life’

One woman, who wished to be anonymous, said that Saje completely turned her life around after being a victim of domestic abuse and says the news of Saje possibly having to close “terrifies” her.

“Before I went to Saje, I wasn’t leaving my house, I wasn’t doing the volunteer work I enjoyed, I wasn’t seeing my family, I was depressed, had gained loads of weight and lockdown obviously didn’t help.

“I was under my GP at the time and was referred to specialists and I wasn’t coping and then my psychologist referred me to Saje.

“Saje absolutely saved my life, I had nothing to live for, I had nothing to wake up for, I wasn’t going anywhere, I wasn’t seeing anyone, I was paranoid, I had no excitement.”

The woman said that Saje provided unique support through group counselling that she has not receive from any statutory services.

“The workers, they’ve been through it, they’ve got their own story, they know what we’re talking about, they’re not reading from a textbook, they’ve been through stuff themselves which makes it easier because you know they understand you, they care.

“I don’t know where I would be without Saje and I tell everyone about them.

“I am terrified to think that in a year’s time I might meet someone and be ready to be happy.

“But I might need the help of Saje to get me there and Saje isn’t going to be there. Where am I going to go? Who am I going to get help from?

“I can’t imagine being a woman that’s going to Saje and has no other support. There are women who are like that, but in three months that person might be alone. How is that fair?”

‘Competitive’ funding application

The Scottish Government said the funding Saje applied for was “competitive” and “independently assessed”.

A spokesperson said: “Violence against women and girls is one of the most devastating and fundamental violations of human rights and is totally unacceptable.

“Saje Scotland was among many organisations that applied to the £38 million Delivering Equally Safe Fund after their National Lottery funding expired.

“We were oversubscribed with applications so unfortunately there are organisations which were not successful.”

NHS Fife Director of Nursing, Janette Owens, said: “Domestically abusive relationships put people at considerable risk of harm.

“No-one should feel like they have to suffer in silence and NHS Fife’s Gender-based Violence Team continues to work with its partners to raise awareness of all types of violence and remind people of the wide range of support available.”