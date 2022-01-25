Home Bargains: New Dunfermline store and garden centre plans revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build a new Home Bargains store and garden centre in Dunfermine – creating up to 50 jobs – have been revealed.

Retail giant TJ Morris has lodged the proposal with Fife Council for a new purpose-built outlet on vacant land on Dunlin Drive.

The company currently operates four stores across Fife as part of its portfolio of 575 outlets across the UK.

If approved, it would join its existing shop at the town’s Carnegie Drive Retail Park, along with Leven, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

No plans to shut other Home Bargains shops

Plans for the 2,323 square-metre shop and garden centre include parking spaces for 135 vehicles and 12 EV charging points.

The store would sell a mix of convenience, food and household items as well as toys, home furnishings and other non-food items, according to the plans.

A design statement from the company said: “The proposal will complement existing retail provision within Fife and, as our analysis shows, will have no detrimental impact on the vitality or viability of nearby centres.

“The new store is proposed to complement Home Bargains’ existing operations in Fife and will not be a replacement for any of their existing stores.”

The firm says the outlet would serve the “significant amount of recent housing development” in that part of Dunfermline.

The statement added: “In this way, and accounting for the limited amount of convenience retail space which is proposed, the store will serve a local requirement for convenience floorspace provision serving local residents.”

Timescale for new Home Bargains outlet

A timescale for the opening of the new store is still to be confirmed, and will depend on approval being granted by Fife Council.

But it is expected the plans will go before the local authority for determination in the coming months.

The proposal is the latest in TJ Morris’s efforts to have 1,000 stores operating across the UK.

It currently employs about 22,000 staff across its outlets, which could increase to about 40,000.