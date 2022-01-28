Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police probe after woman found injured in Kirkcaldy dies in hospital

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 28 2022, 7.50pm
A woman found injured in a property in Kirkcaldy High Street later died in Ninewells Hospital.
A woman found injured at a property in Kirkcaldy has died in hospital.

The woman, who has not been named, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she sadly later died.

A Police Scotland investigation been launched to establish the cause of her death.

The woman was found in the property in the town’s High Street on Friday morning. It is understood it was close to the Nickel and Dime store at the east end of the street.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a woman being found injured early in the morning of Friday January 28 at a property on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she died a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

