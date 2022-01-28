Police probe after woman found injured in Kirkcaldy dies in hospital By Lindsey Hamilton January 28 2022, 7.50pm A woman found injured in a property in Kirkcaldy High Street later died in Ninewells Hospital. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman found injured at a property in Kirkcaldy has died in hospital. The woman, who has not been named, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she sadly later died. A Police Scotland investigation been launched to establish the cause of her death. The woman was found in the property in the town’s High Street on Friday morning. It is understood it was close to the Nickel and Dime store at the east end of the street. Inquiries ongoing A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a woman being found injured early in the morning of Friday January 28 at a property on High Street, Kirkcaldy. “She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she died a short time later. “Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Kirkcaldy Esplanade taped off after body found in water Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Kinder Egg and football assault Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by van Man, 89, dies in hospital one week after crash Man dies after collapsing in Dundee city centre as police cordon off pavement