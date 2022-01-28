Police probe after woman found injured in Kirkcaldy dies in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman found injured at a property in Kirkcaldy has died in hospital.

The woman, who has not been named, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she sadly later died.

A Police Scotland investigation been launched to establish the cause of her death.

The woman was found in the property in the town’s High Street on Friday morning. It is understood it was close to the Nickel and Dime store at the east end of the street.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a woman being found injured early in the morning of Friday January 28 at a property on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she died a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”