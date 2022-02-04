Lorry driver taken to hospital after crash on Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Lorry driver taken to hospital after crash on Fife road

By Emma Duncan
February 4 2022, 11.49am Updated: February 4 2022, 3.23pm
The lorry came off the road on the A92 by Rathillet.
The lorry came off the road on the A92 by Rathillet.

A man was taken to hospital after a lorry crash on the A92 in Fife.

The HGV was found lying on its side in the early hours of this morning. Police say the 55-year-old driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and with no serious injuries.

The A92 was closed in both directions from the Forgan Roundabout to the crossroads at Parbroath for almost three hours.

A diversion was put in place with emergency services in attendance.

Jennifer Harper lives at the nearby Rathillet Farm. Her husband was woken up by what he described as “a bang”.

She said: “At about 3am my husband woke up because he heard a bang. I didn’t hear it, but he did.

The lorry came off the road on the A92 by Rathillet.

“I think he thought that they had laid down cones to start with to shut the road off but then he realised it was a lorry that had gone over and was lying on its side.

“About half an hour later the police and the fire brigade turned up.

“The lorry has gone over on its side and it’s taken out half the wall with it. We often get cars that go over on the wall so I thought I’d come out and check.”

A man was taken to hospital following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15am on February 4, officers were called to reports of a single vehicle crash involving an HGV on the A92, near Rathillet, Cupar.

“The 55-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier