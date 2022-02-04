Lorry driver taken to hospital after crash on Fife road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital after a lorry crash on the A92 in Fife.

The HGV was found lying on its side in the early hours of this morning. Police say the 55-year-old driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and with no serious injuries.

The A92 was closed in both directions from the Forgan Roundabout to the crossroads at Parbroath for almost three hours.

A diversion was put in place with emergency services in attendance.

Jennifer Harper lives at the nearby Rathillet Farm. Her husband was woken up by what he described as “a bang”.

She said: “At about 3am my husband woke up because he heard a bang. I didn’t hear it, but he did.

“I think he thought that they had laid down cones to start with to shut the road off but then he realised it was a lorry that had gone over and was lying on its side.

“About half an hour later the police and the fire brigade turned up.

“The lorry has gone over on its side and it’s taken out half the wall with it. We often get cars that go over on the wall so I thought I’d come out and check.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15am on February 4, officers were called to reports of a single vehicle crash involving an HGV on the A92, near Rathillet, Cupar.

“The 55-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.”

