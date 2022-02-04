Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says pressure is all on Killie in Championship title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says pressure is all on Killie in Championship title race

By Scott Lorimer
February 4 2022, 12.00pm
Michael McKenna's free-kick set up Arbroath's second.
Fans' favourite: McKenna

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says the pressure is all on Kilmarnock ahead of their top of the table clash.

The high-flying Lichties welcome Killie to Gayfield on Friday night for the Championship game of the weekend in front of the TV cameras.

Dick Campbell’s side have had the better of their Ayrshire title rivals this season, playing out a 0-0 draw before a historic 1-0 victory at Rugby Park in November.

The Arbroath gaffer said he witnessed one of the best playing performances of his 33-year career that day.

Pressure on Killie

Killie have brought in six players in and around the January window as they look to overtake the league leaders and return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Club talisman McKenna believes the pressure is now all on the Derek McInnes and his side.

Michael McKenna reacts after missing a penalty against Killie time around.
Michael McKenna reacts after missing a penalty against Killie time around.

“Kilmarnock are almost relying on getting promoted now with all the players they are signing,” he told Courier Sport. “There will be a lot of pressure on them.”

“They have strengthened a lot. We’ll have to be even better than we were in the last two games to get anything out of the game.

“We’ve been the best team over the last two times but we can’t think about the previous games and that it’s going to just happen again. We have to raise it even more.”

Arbroath additions

Arbroath have added to their squad, too, in the January window and have already seen a Craig Wighton and Jack Hamilton partnership start to blossom.

The addition of Sam Ford is also welcome news for McKenna.

Sam Ford in action for Felixstowe.
Sam Ford in action for Felixstowe.

Although the former West Ham youth is fairly new to the squad, he hopes the forward will add some extra fire power.

“We’ve not seen an awful lot of him,” McKenna admits. “He’s looked good in training.”

“A lot of players in the Arbroath team are quite versatile. Sam sounds like he’s one of those type of players as well so he will give us options.

“If he’s a player that comes in and brings other people into play that can only be good for the team.”

‘Last laugh’

McKenna will likely come up against Killie keeper Zach Hemming after their ‘banter’ in the last meeting between the sides.

The 31-year-old was seen to run towards the shot-stopper after Anton Dowds’ late goal.

Moments before the goal, McKenna missed a penalty and received an earful from Hemming.

“He was giving me loads of stick before the penalty,” he explained. “After it he was in my face.”

“When Anton scored I just ran up to him and asked what he was doing trying to come out and catch the ball, he was miles away from it.

“I think he likes to dish it out as well, playing up to the fans.

“He’ll probably try and be at it again on Friday but hopefully we’ll have the last laugh again.”

