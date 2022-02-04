Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says pressure is all on Killie in Championship title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says the pressure is all on Kilmarnock ahead of their top of the table clash.

The high-flying Lichties welcome Killie to Gayfield on Friday night for the Championship game of the weekend in front of the TV cameras.

Dick Campbell’s side have had the better of their Ayrshire title rivals this season, playing out a 0-0 draw before a historic 1-0 victory at Rugby Park in November.

The Arbroath gaffer said he witnessed one of the best playing performances of his 33-year career that day.

Pressure on Killie

Killie have brought in six players in and around the January window as they look to overtake the league leaders and return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Club talisman McKenna believes the pressure is now all on the Derek McInnes and his side.

“Kilmarnock are almost relying on getting promoted now with all the players they are signing,” he told Courier Sport. “There will be a lot of pressure on them.”

“They have strengthened a lot. We’ll have to be even better than we were in the last two games to get anything out of the game.

“We’ve been the best team over the last two times but we can’t think about the previous games and that it’s going to just happen again. We have to raise it even more.”

Arbroath additions

Arbroath have added to their squad, too, in the January window and have already seen a Craig Wighton and Jack Hamilton partnership start to blossom.

The addition of Sam Ford is also welcome news for McKenna.

Although the former West Ham youth is fairly new to the squad, he hopes the forward will add some extra fire power.

“We’ve not seen an awful lot of him,” McKenna admits. “He’s looked good in training.”

“A lot of players in the Arbroath team are quite versatile. Sam sounds like he’s one of those type of players as well so he will give us options.

“If he’s a player that comes in and brings other people into play that can only be good for the team.”

‘Last laugh’

McKenna will likely come up against Killie keeper Zach Hemming after their ‘banter’ in the last meeting between the sides.

The 31-year-old was seen to run towards the shot-stopper after Anton Dowds’ late goal.

Our first ever win at Rugby Park! This team are now in the record books 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G1VZwUwVyv — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) November 21, 2021

Moments before the goal, McKenna missed a penalty and received an earful from Hemming.

“He was giving me loads of stick before the penalty,” he explained. “After it he was in my face.”

“When Anton scored I just ran up to him and asked what he was doing trying to come out and catch the ball, he was miles away from it.

“I think he likes to dish it out as well, playing up to the fans.

“He’ll probably try and be at it again on Friday but hopefully we’ll have the last laugh again.”