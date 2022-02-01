Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Sam Ford: Former boss reveals what Arbroath fans can expect from ‘strong’, ‘intelligent’ striker

By Scott Lorimer
February 1 2022, 4.30pm
Arbroath have an "intelligent" player in Sam Ford, according to his former boss.
Arbroath have an "intelligent" player in Sam Ford, according to his former boss.

Arbroath have a strong character and and intelligent player in new forward Sam Ford, according to his former gaffer at Felixstowe and Walton United.

The 23-year-old signed a short-term deal on deadline day after impressing Dick Campbell while on trial.

A number of other clubs, including Championship rivals, were interested in the attacker, but the table-topping Lichties got their man.

What to expect

Ford may be relatively unknown to the Arbroath support, but his former boss Stuart Broadley reckons they will get to know him quickly.

“He’s a very intelligent centre forward who will drop in and likes the ball to feet,” he told Courier Sport.

Sam Ford in action for Felixstowe.
Sam Ford in action for Felixstowe.

“He is technically very good, right-footed and will score goals getting into the six-yard box – a good all-round player.

“I wouldn’t say he’d get you 30-40 goals in a season, but he’ll chip in with some.

“What he will do is link or hold up the play very well and bring in others creating assists.”

‘Strong character’

Ford joins Arbroath from Felixstowe in the Isthmian League North Division, two leagues beneath the English League Two.

Prior to that he had spells across the globe in Australia, Slovkia and Iceland.

They never quite worked out, but Broadley believes a move to Scotland could help kick-start Ford’s career.

“You have to be a very strong character playing abroad by broadening your horizons and that’s what he is,” Broadley said.

“There isn’t a lot that fazes Sam. He’s very laid back.

“It hasn’t quite worked out for him in terms of long-term solutions for his career but that is now what he needs from his football.

“He’s been a bit nomadic so far, I think now he’s looking for a permanent home to rebuild his career.”

Arbroath new boy Sam Ford.
Arbroath new boy Sam Ford.

The former Ipswich and West Ham youth joins up with the Championship’s only part-time team.

But with experience of playing part-time football should not faze Ford who comes from a similar environment at Suffolk-based Felixstowe.

“He was playing full-time in Iceland and Australia,” Broadley said. “But he’s very much used to the part-time philosophy and only training a few times a week.

“He’ll fit in well into the mould and hopefully be a success.”

Arbroath ‘fairytale’ given spotlight in latest viral Footy Adventures YouTube episode

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]