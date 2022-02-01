Sam Ford: Former boss reveals what Arbroath fans can expect from ‘strong’, ‘intelligent’ striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have a strong character and and intelligent player in new forward Sam Ford, according to his former gaffer at Felixstowe and Walton United.

The 23-year-old signed a short-term deal on deadline day after impressing Dick Campbell while on trial.

A number of other clubs, including Championship rivals, were interested in the attacker, but the table-topping Lichties got their man.

What to expect

Ford may be relatively unknown to the Arbroath support, but his former boss Stuart Broadley reckons they will get to know him quickly.

“He’s a very intelligent centre forward who will drop in and likes the ball to feet,” he told Courier Sport.

“He is technically very good, right-footed and will score goals getting into the six-yard box – a good all-round player.

“I wouldn’t say he’d get you 30-40 goals in a season, but he’ll chip in with some.

“What he will do is link or hold up the play very well and bring in others creating assists.”

‘Strong character’

Ford joins Arbroath from Felixstowe in the Isthmian League North Division, two leagues beneath the English League Two.

Prior to that he had spells across the globe in Australia, Slovkia and Iceland.

They never quite worked out, but Broadley believes a move to Scotland could help kick-start Ford’s career.

Seasiders striker @Fordyy_98 has signed for Scottish Championship league leaders @ArbroathFC Good luck Sam, we wish you all the best! https://t.co/dZtp3gbwXF — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) January 31, 2022

“You have to be a very strong character playing abroad by broadening your horizons and that’s what he is,” Broadley said.

“There isn’t a lot that fazes Sam. He’s very laid back.

“It hasn’t quite worked out for him in terms of long-term solutions for his career but that is now what he needs from his football.

“He’s been a bit nomadic so far, I think now he’s looking for a permanent home to rebuild his career.”

The former Ipswich and West Ham youth joins up with the Championship’s only part-time team.

But with experience of playing part-time football should not faze Ford who comes from a similar environment at Suffolk-based Felixstowe.

“He was playing full-time in Iceland and Australia,” Broadley said. “But he’s very much used to the part-time philosophy and only training a few times a week.

“He’ll fit in well into the mould and hopefully be a success.”