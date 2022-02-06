Fife Council apologises for Facebook post about Jimmy Carr Holocaust joke row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council have apologised for a rogue social media post about the criticism faced by Jimmy Carr over Holocaust jokes.

The local authority posted an apology on Facebook after a “user” of the official Fife Council Facebook page uploaded a status that was “intended for a personal account”.

The original post, uploaded on Saturday, included swearing and views about a Sky News article condemning Holocaust jokes made by comedian Jimmy Carr.

The post read: “No judgement here – but it p***** me off when a******* watch his stuff -knowing full well what it is – and then decide to complain about it.

“You know what – if you think you might be offended – don’t watch him in the first place – it’s really as easy as that.”

The article linked in the post featured politician Nadine Dorries criticising Jimmy Carr for Holocaust jokes made about travellers in an episode of his Netflix show, His Dark Material.

The article included details of a petition launched to have segments of the Netflix show removed after his performance was branded as “disgusting” and “grotesque”.

The British comedian has sparked national outrage over jokes he made about the horrors of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost”.

Jimmy also made disrespectful remarks over the deaths of thousands of Gypsies at the hands of the Nazis.

Both posts since removed

The post was later deleted and an apology post was made.

The apology post said: “We’d like to apologise for an earlier post which has now been removed, which was posted in error, and was intended for a users personal account rather than Fife Council.”

Both posts have since been removed from the local authority’s Facebook page.

Fife Council have been approached for comment.