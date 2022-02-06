Fife Council apologises for Facebook post about Jimmy Carr Holocaust joke row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife Council apologises for Facebook post about Jimmy Carr Holocaust joke row

By Amie Flett
February 6 2022, 4.56pm Updated: February 6 2022, 5.23pm
A staff member at Fife Council uploaded an "error" post to Facebook including views on criticism over Holocaust jokes made by Jimmy Carr.
A staff member at Fife Council uploaded an "error" post to Facebook including views on criticism over Holocaust jokes made by Jimmy Carr.

Fife Council have apologised for a rogue social media post about the criticism faced by Jimmy Carr over Holocaust jokes.

The local authority posted an apology on Facebook after a “user” of the official Fife Council Facebook page uploaded a status that was “intended for a personal account”.

The original post, uploaded on Saturday, included swearing and views about a Sky News article condemning Holocaust jokes made by comedian Jimmy Carr.

The post read: “No judgement here – but it p***** me off when a******* watch his stuff -knowing full well what it is – and then decide to complain about it.

A Facebook post made by Fife Council on Saturday.

“You know what – if you think you might be offended – don’t watch him in the first place – it’s really as easy as that.”

The article linked in the post featured politician Nadine Dorries criticising Jimmy Carr for Holocaust jokes made about travellers in an episode of his Netflix show, His Dark Material.

The article included details of a petition launched to have segments of the Netflix show removed after his performance was branded as “disgusting” and “grotesque”.

Comedian Jimmy Carr.

The British comedian has sparked national outrage over jokes he made about the horrors of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost”.

Jimmy also made disrespectful remarks over the deaths of thousands of Gypsies at the hands of the Nazis.

Both posts since removed

The post was later deleted and an apology post was made.

The apology post said: “We’d like to apologise for an earlier post which has now been removed, which was posted in error, and was intended for a users personal account rather than Fife Council.”

An apology made by Fife Council over “error” post.

Both posts have since been removed from the local authority’s Facebook page.

Fife Council have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier