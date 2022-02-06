‘The badge won’t define us’: McDermid Ladies begin life after Raith Rovers following David Goodwillie debacle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyler Rattray declared ‘the badge on the shirt won’t define who we are’ as McDermid Ladies, the side formerly known as Raith Rovers Women and Girls, embarked upon a new era.

This group of players have endured a week like no other, with an unprecedented media spotlight shone upon their endeavours following Raith’s decision to sign David Goodwillie.

Rattray was among the first to express her disgust, stepping down as Rovers captain via a heart-wrenching statement on Twitter.

The Ladies side would go on to sever all ties with the Stark’s Park outfit and change their name.

Raith’s principal sponsor Val McDermid announced she would cease her backing of the team she loved after the arrival of Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court in 2017.

The Fife club have since announced a chastening U-turn.

Message of hope

And Rattray and McDermid were front and centre at the Windmill Community Centre in Kirkcaldy for the visit of Livingston WFC’s development team.

The press interest was no less notable, but the message was one of positivity.

In front of reporters from Sky News, BBC, Forth One and several national newspapers, Rattray — with McDermid by her side — delivered a pre-match message.

Showing admirable poise in the circumstances, she said: “Today’s game is not about the unfortunate events of this week. This game is about turning a negative into a positive.

“As a team, we just want to play football. This is the game we love. The badge on the shirt won’t define who we are.

“We are happy to be able to support Rape Crisis Scotland and Zero Tolerance — and we are thankful to Livingston for agreeing to play this fixture.

“Thank you to Val [McDermid], and Paul [Greig] and Wayne [Carroll] from the Community Foundation for their support. Thank you for all the messages of support that the girls and ladies section has received this week.

“But, lastly, thank you to our coaches, all the volunteers and my teammates for sticking together, no matter where we go or who we will be.

“It’s an honour to be McDermid Ladies captain today.”

Crowd

The club’s new jersey sported ‘Zero Tolerance’ across the front, with the space previously occupied by the crest of Raith Rovers replaced by a ‘Z’.

A collection bucket for Rape Crisis Scotland was liberally filled by those in attendance.

A bumper crowd included many individuals who were outspoken this week.

Former chairman Bill Clark was spotted on the sidelines, as was Raith Rovers’ former supporter liaison officer Margie Robertson and SNP MP Hannah Bardell.

Martin Glass, a supporter who has now raised more than £12,000 for Rape Crisis Scotland, also lent his support to the side.

He would tell Courier Sport about his astonishment at the fundraiser’s success, given the initial target was a mere £100.

Donations have even been received from as far afield as mainland Europe, he revealed.

On the pitch, McDermid Ladies (“I find the name a wee bit embarrassing, but they insisted,” smiled Val McDermid following the fixture) suffered a 4-0 defeat.

A low Hannah Duncan free-kick slithered past goalkeeper Chloe Hunter on the cusp of half-time to open the scoring.

Megan Williamson doubled Livi’s advantage before two quick-fire goals in the dying embers added gloss to the final score.

However, this friendly match was about more than football. McDermid Ladies left the field to a fine reception — ready to look to the future.