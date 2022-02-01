‘Sickened’ Raith Rovers fan raises £4,500 for rape crisis charity after David Goodwillie signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Raith Rovers fan “sickened” by the club’s decision to sign disgraced footballer David Goodwillie has raised nearly £4,500 for Rape Crisis Scotland.

Season ticket holder Martin Glass told The Courier he wanted to do something positive after learning his club had signed Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case.

Martin, from Kirkcaldy, said fans had heard rumours Raith would sign Goodwillie at the start of the transfer season, but he never thought it would happen.

“It’s sickening, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m a new dad – I have a seven-month-old daughter. To hear something like this is pretty disheartening.

“This hurts. It really hurts.”

Goodwillie was found in a civil court to have raped a woman, Denise Clair, alongside former team-mate David Robertson after a night out in Bathgate.

The criminal case was dropped, but the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority determined Ms Clair had been raped and awarded her £11,000.

Goodwillie signed for League One North Lanarkshire team Clyde soon after.

‘Feels a bit disgusting’

“There’s a reason club’s haven’t been near him, and you can see why people are boycotting the club,” Martin said.

“It just feels a bit disgusting.”

Martin’s fundraiser, launched on Tuesday morning, has now raised £4,411, smashing his original target of £100.

“I don’t know anyone who has needed support from Rape Crisis Scotland, but I have raised money for charity before,” he said.

“I saw this news this morning, and I thought we could at least get a tiny bit of good out of this situation by raising money for the charity.”

Asked what the club should do now, he added: “I don’t know what the club can do now if contracts have been signed.

“The damage has already been done, there are hundreds of people who won’t be back until Goodwillie is away.”

The fan said he would encourage anyone who could to donate, while Rape Crisis Scotland said any money raised would go towards the charity’s helpline for victims of sexual assault.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, thanked Martin and all those who had donated for their support.

Fundraising support welcomed

She said: “It’s so powerful to see so many football fans and locals speaking out against the decision by Raith Rovers FC to sign David Goodwillie.

“People are clearly outraged by the clear disregard for survivors of sexual violence and rightly so.

“We’re so grateful too for the fundraiser and the solidarity.

“It’s amazing to see so many people wanting to show their support for survivors and all money donated here will go straight into our helpline for anyone in Scotland affected by sexual violence.”

For support in relation to sexual assault, you can contact Rape Crisis Scotland on 08088 01 03 02 everyday from 6pm to midnight. Scotland’s Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline is open 24/7, you can call their helpline on 0800 027 1234.