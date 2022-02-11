Emergency crews in Fife respond to single-vehicle crash near Kelty By Alasdair Clark February 11 2022, 9.14pm The area on the B914 where the crash was reported [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency crews including officers from Police Scotland are on scene at a single-vehicle crash on the B914 near Kelty in Fife. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed reports of the single-vehicle crash were made shortly after 8:30pm, with officers currently in attendance. One passerby told The Courier a large number of emergency vehicles were on the scene near the junction at Roscobie Farm. Traffic is moving very slowly on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, according to live Google Maps data. A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were attending after a request from the police. Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service are also on scene. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two in hospital after Dundee car crash Female driver taken to hospital after crash with police car in Fife Lorry driver taken to hospital after crash on Fife road Driver taken to hospital after lorry crashes into field on A93 road near Perth