Emergency crews in Fife respond to single-vehicle crash near Kelty

By Alasdair Clark
February 11 2022, 9.14pm
b914 near Kelty in Fife
The area on the B914 where the crash was reported

Emergency crews including officers from Police Scotland are on scene at a single-vehicle crash on the B914 near Kelty in Fife.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed reports of the single-vehicle crash were made shortly after 8:30pm, with officers currently in attendance.

One passerby told The Courier a large number of emergency vehicles were on the scene near the junction at Roscobie Farm.

Traffic is moving very slowly on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, according to live Google Maps data.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were attending after a request from the police.

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service are also on scene.

More to follow.

