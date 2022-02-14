Temporary barriers installed in Cowdenbeath after incidents involving school pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

Temporary barriers installed in Cowdenbeath after incidents involving school pupils

By Alasdair Clark
February 14 2022, 6.20pm Updated: February 14 2022, 6.20pm
Temporary barriers, Cowdenbeath
Temporary barriers have been installed on Foulford Road

Temporary barriers have been installed in Cowdenbeath after two incidents in recent weeks involving pupils from Beath High School.

Local councillor Darren Watt said the temporary barriers had been put in place after safety concerns were raised about Foulford Road in the Fife village.

The temporary barriers have been installed near the Day Today shop and Rolliable takeaway, with a permanent solution planned for later this year.

Permanent barrier to be installed later this year

Councillor Darren Watt welcomed the new temporary barrier, which he said were more robust than what was in place previously and also reduced obstruction.

The change comes as part of a £15,000 investment by Fife Council to improve road safety and widen pavements in Cowdenbeath.

Mr Watt urged motorists and pupils to take care at peak times, saying: “Councillors agreed at last Wednesday’s area committee meeting for permanent measures to be implemented as well as widening the footway.

Motorists and pupils warned to take care

“Such works will likely be carried out this summer.

“Drivers are reminded the whole length of Foulford Road is a 20mph limit and should drive with caution, particularly during peak school times, including lunchtime.

“Furthermore, I would encourage pupils and pedestrians to be especially mindful of their surroundings, don’t be distracted by others or take any unnecessary risks when crossing the road.”

