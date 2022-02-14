Temporary barriers installed in Cowdenbeath after incidents involving school pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temporary barriers have been installed in Cowdenbeath after two incidents in recent weeks involving pupils from Beath High School.

Local councillor Darren Watt said the temporary barriers had been put in place after safety concerns were raised about Foulford Road in the Fife village.

The temporary barriers have been installed near the Day Today shop and Rolliable takeaway, with a permanent solution planned for later this year.

Permanent barrier to be installed later this year

Councillor Darren Watt welcomed the new temporary barrier, which he said were more robust than what was in place previously and also reduced obstruction.

The change comes as part of a £15,000 investment by Fife Council to improve road safety and widen pavements in Cowdenbeath.

Mr Watt urged motorists and pupils to take care at peak times, saying: “Councillors agreed at last Wednesday’s area committee meeting for permanent measures to be implemented as well as widening the footway.

Motorists and pupils warned to take care

“Such works will likely be carried out this summer.

“Drivers are reminded the whole length of Foulford Road is a 20mph limit and should drive with caution, particularly during peak school times, including lunchtime.

“Furthermore, I would encourage pupils and pedestrians to be especially mindful of their surroundings, don’t be distracted by others or take any unnecessary risks when crossing the road.”