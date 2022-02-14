‘A very proud and honest woman’ – Fife daughter calls out Post Office scandal which left her mother jobless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘A very proud and honest woman’ – Fife daughter calls out Post Office scandal which left her mother jobless

By Matteo Bell
February 14 2022, 8.13pm Updated: February 14 2022, 10.23pm
A post office sign
A post office sign

A Fife woman has spoken out on the Post Office scandal which ruined hundreds of lives and left her mother jobless.

Myra Philp, who worked alongside her mother Mary at Auchtermuchty Post Office, says the woman was left distraught after she was falsely accused of stealing money from her employers.

Mary was just one of more than 700 postal workers who were dismissed over false allegations of fraud, theft and embezzlement between 2000 and 2014.

The allegations were caused by a flaw in the Post Office’s Horizon accountancy software which falsely reported large sums of money missing.

In Scotland alone, 73 workers were dismissed due to false claims of theft.

‘A very proud and honest woman’

Mary was dismissed in 2007 after the glitch made it seem as though she had been embezzling money from her work.

The postal scandal led to more than  700 sackings.

Speaking to the BBC, Myra said: “My mother and I formed a partnership at the Post Office in Auchtermuchty. Within two months, the Horizon system was recording deficit.

“We strongly believed there was a fault in the system.

“My mother was a former policewoman, she was a very proud and honest woman.

“Being wrongly accused and the shame that came from rumours and innuendos in a small village in Scotland didn’t quite destroy her.

“But if we mentioned it in the subsequent years, she would well up and cry.

“She didn’t work another day in her life.”

Mary, who died in 2018 without clearing her name, never worked another day after being dismissed.

Public inquiry

A public inquiry has now been launched into the scandal – which some have labelled “the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.”

Since the scandal’s discovery, 72 postal workers have successfully cleared their names.

A public inquiry has been launched into the scandal.

A compensation fund was also set up by those who were dismissed in the blunder, however many – such as Myra – have yet to receive any payments.

The Fifer attempted to file a claim for £450,000 of damages, however was told that her application had been submitted too late.

She said: “They failed to contact me. They sent a letter to the house my mother lived in, a few years after her death.

“When I found out about the scheme, the three-month window to apply had closed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier