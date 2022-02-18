Police in St Andrews investigate several Apple Airtag tracking claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched in St Andrews following claims of suspected tracking through the use of Apple Airtags.

Police Scotland says a “very small number” of complaints have been received about so-called airtagging in the Fife town.

Officers are said to be looking into the reports and engaging with St Andrews students on the issue to provide general safety advice.

Apple Airtags are normally used to help people track down commonly misplaced items, but there have been concerns they could be used to aid stalking.

The practice involves one of the GPS trackers being planted on someone without their knowledge.

It then allows the owner to track the person’s exact movements, and potentially follow them home.

We reported this week how one St Andrews students discovered an Airtag which did not belong to her had been tracking her movements for more than four hours.

Daisy Finefrock received a notification on her phone saying one of the devices appeared to be moving with her.

The first-year student believes the device was slipped into a pocket while she was at a bar in St Andrews and her coat and purse were hanging from the back of her chair.

She said: “I was frightened because I know other girls who have experienced this same thing in St Andrews and I never would’ve expected I would face the same threat.

“I was very concerned when I went to the bathroom and saw the notification, my friend and I frantically searched through all of my belongings and clothing.”

Daisy has now reported the incident to police, who say inquiries are ongoing to establish whether there has been any criminality.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers in the St Andrews area are looking into a very small number of reported concerns relating to airtagging to establish any criminality.

“They are engaging with the local university to understand how this is impacting students and the wider community, and to provide reassurance and personal security messaging.

“Anyone with concerns around airtagging can report this to local police by calling 101, or 999 if you feel you are in any immediate danger.”