Police in St Andrews investigate several Apple Airtag tracking claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police in St Andrews investigate several Apple Airtag tracking claims

By Alasdair Clark
February 18 2022, 6.50pm
Claims have been made that Air Tags are being used to track people
Claims have been made that Air Tags are being used to track people

An investigation has been launched in St Andrews following claims of suspected tracking through the use of Apple Airtags.

Police Scotland says a “very small number” of complaints have been received about so-called airtagging in the Fife town.

Officers are said to be looking into the reports and engaging with St Andrews students on the issue to provide general safety advice.

Apple Airtags are normally used to help people track down commonly misplaced items, but there have been concerns they could be used to aid stalking.

The practice involves one of the GPS trackers being planted on someone without their knowledge.

St Andrews student tracked by apple airtag
Daisy Finefrock was shocked to receive a notification saying an AirTag was following her

It then allows the owner to track the person’s exact movements, and potentially follow them home.

We reported this week how one St Andrews students discovered an Airtag which did not belong to her had been tracking her movements for more than four hours.

Daisy Finefrock received a notification on her phone saying one of the devices appeared to be moving with her.

The first-year student believes the device was slipped into a pocket while she was at a bar in St Andrews and her coat and purse were hanging from the back of her chair.

Airtags allow people to trace commonly misplaced items

She said: “I was frightened because I know other girls who have experienced this same thing in St Andrews and I never would’ve expected I would face the same threat.

“I was very concerned when I went to the bathroom and saw the notification, my friend and I frantically searched through all of my belongings and clothing.”

Daisy has now reported the incident to police, who say inquiries are ongoing to establish whether there has been any criminality.

Police investigate ‘airtagging’ in St Andrews

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers in the St Andrews area are looking into a very small number of reported concerns relating to airtagging to establish any criminality.

“They are engaging with the local university to understand how this is impacting students and the wider community, and to provide reassurance and personal security messaging.

“Anyone with concerns around airtagging can report this to local police by calling 101, or 999 if you feel you are in any immediate danger.”

Fife man went to ex’s home at midnight with knife to ‘pop new man’s van tyres’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier