Boy, 16, arrested in connection with robbery at Kirkcaldy shop

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Kirkcaldy.

The alleged robbery happened on Thursday morning in the Gallatown area of the town.

Police were called to Park Road and 9am and remained on the scene throughout the day.

The Gallatown Grocers shop was taped off most of the day and officers patrolled the area.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead, from Levenmouth CID, said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday, officers were called to a premises on Park Road, Kirkcaldy, following reports of a robbery.

“We can confirm that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and further inquiries remain ongoing.

“We’d like to thank members of the local community for their assistance at the scene.”