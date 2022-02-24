Boy, 16, arrested in connection with robbery at Kirkcaldy shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with robbery at Kirkcaldy shop

By Matteo Bell
February 24 2022, 5.37pm
Police outside the shop. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Kirkcaldy.

The alleged robbery happened on Thursday morning in the Gallatown area of the town.

Police were called to Park Road and 9am and remained on the scene throughout the day.

The Gallatown Grocers shop was taped off most of the day and officers patrolled the area.

The shop on Park Road.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead, from Levenmouth CID, said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday, officers were called to a premises on Park Road, Kirkcaldy, following reports of a robbery.

“We can confirm that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and further inquiries remain ongoing.

“We’d like to thank members of the local community for their assistance at the scene.”

