Kingdom Park Kirkcaldy: Retail units and drive-thru given green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Kingdom Park Kirkcaldy: Retail units and drive-thru given green light

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9 2022, 6.16pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.54pm
Site of Kingdom Park. Picture supplied by Craig Smith.
Site of Kingdom Park. Picture supplied by Craig Smith.

Plans for a range of retail units and a drive-thru as part of Kirkcaldy’s major north east expansion have been given the green light.

Work on the huge Kingdom Park development, situated between the A92 and A915 at Kingslaw, is continuing apace and will see almost 1,100 new homes created by 2028.

Many of the new properties towards the southern edge of the sprawling site have been completed, and the next phase of the project to provide a retail centre just off Randolph Road has been approved by Fife Council planners.

‘Mix of potential uses on offer’

A total of 10 commercial units will be constructed on land known as Plot 1G, which is in a prominent location at the south of the masterplan area.

Nine will be single-storey terraced commercial units of varying sizes, while one further detached unit will include a drive-thru.

Work on the huge Kingdom Park development, situated between the A92 and A915 at Kingslaw, is continuing apace.

No details of which companies will move into the neighbourhood centre development have been divulged as yet, but those behind the wider Kingdom Park project believe the mix of potential uses on offer will prove attractive to prospective tenants.

A total of 58 parking spaces are also envisaged, including four disabled spaces, two parent and child spaces and six electric vehicle charging bays, which is actually 11 fewer than recommended guidelines.

However, planners have deemed the numbers acceptable given the development’s location, walking and cycling routes throughout the site, and the desire to deliver an enhanced public realm.

Kirkcaldy retail park plan.

A statement from 3DReid, which provided designs for the development, said: “The original masterplan layout defined an L-shaped arrangement of retail units, with rear elevations facing the north and west of the plot.

“A service lane to the north of the site, accessed adjacent to the east gable of one of the retail terraces defined a large delivery area, resulting in an inward looking arrangement which turned its back on all neighbouring developments and street-scapes.

Development to integrate with domestic surroundings

“The proposals have therefore been developed to overcome these perceived negatives and through consideration of various iterations of the layout, we have sought to minimise the extent of inactive façades whilst also enhancing the retail site’s relationship with the surrounding environment.

An artist’s impression of the retail park.

“The scale of units, being of a single storey with heights in keeping with adjacent residential properties, and the materials proposed for the terrace, look to integrate the retail development with the domestic fabric beyond, albeit with a clear architectural language which defines the use.”

A condition of the planning consent issued by Fife Council stipulates that the drive-thru’s operating hours will be restricted to 7am to 11pm inclusive, as not enough information is currently available to demonstrate that the drive-thru could operate at night without having a significant impact on neighbouring residential properties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier