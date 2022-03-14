Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from Aberdour cliff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh after falling from a cliff in Aberdour.

Coastguards were called to the Fife coastal village at 6pm on Sunday following reports by the Scottish Ambulance Service of a fall.

Rescue teams from Leven, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were all called to the scene, alongside a helicopter from Prestwick.

They were assisted by Queensferry RNLI, and the woman was recovered and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Coastguard statement

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At around 6pm on Sunday HM Coastguard received a call from Scottish Ambulance Service reporting that a woman had fallen from the cliff at Aberdour.

“Kinghorn, Leven and South Queensferry Coastguard rescue teams, together with South Queensferry RNLI lifeboat, were sent along with HM Coastguard’s helicopter from Prestwick, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“The woman was taken by HM Coastguard’s helicopter to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The woman’s condition is currently unknown.