Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from Aberdour cliff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from Aberdour cliff

By Matteo Bell
March 14 2022, 9.03am
A coastguard helicopter airlifted the woman to hospital.
A coastguard helicopter airlifted the woman to hospital.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh after falling from a cliff in Aberdour.

Coastguards were called to the Fife coastal village at 6pm on Sunday following reports  by the Scottish Ambulance Service of a fall.

Rescue teams from Leven, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were all called to the scene, alongside a helicopter from Prestwick.

A coastguard helicopter at a previous rescue.

They were assisted by Queensferry RNLI, and the woman was recovered and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Coastguard statement

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At around 6pm on Sunday HM Coastguard received a call from Scottish Ambulance Service reporting that a woman had fallen from the cliff at Aberdour.

“Kinghorn, Leven and South Queensferry Coastguard rescue teams, together with South Queensferry RNLI lifeboat, were sent along with HM Coastguard’s helicopter from Prestwick, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“The woman was taken by HM Coastguard’s helicopter to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The woman’s condition is currently unknown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier