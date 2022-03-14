Fife Family History Fair being held in Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife Family History Fair being held in Cupar

By Michael Alexander
March 14 2022, 6.00pm
Fife Family History Society chairman Ali Murray
Fife Family History Society chairman Ali Murray

A Heritage and Fife Family History Fair is being held in Cupar Corn Exchange on Saturday March 19.

Fife Family History Society have booked the upper hall in the Corn Exchange to coincide with the farmer’s market in Crossgate.

Experts will be on hand to help with queries and items will be on sale to assist with family and local history research.

Those taking part in the fair include Fife Folk Museum, Cupar Heritage Museum, On Fife Archives, St Andrews University Library Special Collections, Hidden Heritage, Remembering the Accused Witches of Scotland (RAWS), St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden and Tay Valley Family History Society.

Fife Family History Society chairman Ali Murray

The event is being funded by Fife Family History Society with no cost to the organisations attending. The event is free to the public.

Spike in family history interest

Fife Family History Society chairman Alison Murray, who was recently elected as deputy chairman of the Scottish Association of Family History Societies, explained that in January 2020, Fife Family History Society, Fife Cultural Trust, St Andrews University Library Special Collections, Fife Folk Museum and Cupar Heritage hosted an event to kick off the 150th Anniversary of Cupar’s Duncan Institute.

The event was such a success, organisers felt that a bigger venue should be investigated to accommodate such large numbers for future similar events.

Little did they know at that time they would not be able to plan a similar event for two years due to the pandemic.

She said: “The interest in family history research has been incredible during lockdown.

“We have had a 50% increase in enquiries through our website and our membership is up by 30%.

Genealogy: Fife Family History Society bucks trend with spike in global ‘who do you think you are?’ interest

“Getting back to meeting people at last year’s ‘Cupar Celebration Weekend’ was such a tonic.

“Our volunteers have been working away in the background but to see people face to face was brilliant.

“We hope to get back to doing what we do best in Cupar Library.

“We are gearing up for visitors again and we can’t wait to get back to what we do best.

“Since moving into Cupar Library in 2016 we have engaged with likeminded organisations, and we have built up very good relationships and we have shared our experience and resource”.

Sharing venue

Fife Family History Society will be sharing the venue for the fair on Saturday with Cupar in Bloom.

Further details can be found at the Fife Family History Society website www.fifefhs.org and on social media.

Fife Family History Society’s Heritage and Fife Family History Fair, Cupar Corn Exchange, Upper Hall, Saturday March 19,  9am to 3.30pm.

‘You live as long as you are remembered’: How Findmypast archive is resurrecting forgotten ancestors

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]