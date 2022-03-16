Sanctuary in Fife for Ukrainian mother and child after harrowing 12-day journey to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Fife

Sanctuary in Fife for Ukrainian mother and child after harrowing 12-day journey to safety

By Neil Henderson
March 16 2022, 1.16pm Updated: March 16 2022, 1.35pm
The pair will settle with family in Dalgety Bay in Fife while the war in Ukraine rages on. (pic Oksana Slokvenko).
The pair will settle with family in Dalgety Bay in Fife while the war in Ukraine rages on. (pic Oksana Slokvenko).

A Ukrainian mum and her 10-year-old daughter have been given sanctuary in Fife after a harrowing ordeal fleeing the war-torn country.

Oksana Slokvenko and daughter, Sofiia, became two of the first Ukrainian refugees to touch down in Scotland after arriving in Edinburgh just before 7.30pm on Monday.

Safe at last from the terrors of war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three weeks ago, the pair will now settle in Dalgety Bay while conflict continues to rage on.

The pair had travelled for 12 days from their home town of Cherkasy near Kyiv to the capital before an emotional reunion at Edinburgh Airport with grandparents Larysa and Oleksiy Mishchenko.

2,000 mile journey to safety

Mrs Slokvenko, 39, and her daughter decided to flee the Russian advance on March 4, heading first to Warsaw in Poland and then Kraków before finally gaining safe passage to Scotland.

As first reported in The Daily Mail, their 2,000 mile journey included a 12-hour walk over the border at Krakovets where they were placed in long queues with other women, children and elderly people amid freezing temperatures.

The mum and daughter are greeted by anxious family members after arriving in Edinburgh.

Accompanying the pair on the last leg of their trek to safety was sister, Alice, who travelled from her London home to Poland to assist in securing a visa.

Following the emotional reunion Mrs Slokvenko said she was “relieved” to finally be with her family in Scotland, whist Sofiia said she now feels “safe”.

However their thoughts are now with husband and father, Oleg, who returned to join the territorial army after dropping his family at the border.

Emotional reunion

“It is difficult to leave everybody and it’s hard,” said Mrs Slokvenko.

“During our border crossing several men were standing with their family but when they got to the Ukraine border they need to come back, so they just put things of their family and go to Kyiv to fight for peace.

“Small children, daughters, they are just looking at their dads saying ‘dad I love you’ but they are separated’.

“It’s very hard to see what is happening in our country.

Oksana and Sofiia Slokvenko (front middle and right), finally reunited with family at Edinburgh Airport after their 12-day trek to safety.

“It’s very hard to see people who [are] studying or want to work who need to — hour after hour — run to the shelters to hide.

“It’s something like a nightmare, it feels like you will open your eyes and it will be OK.

“But, it’s not.”

She said there were large queues to get into villages, towns and cities with people fleeing their homes forced to show ID to gain access with thousands heading to Lviv.

She said: “They want to go somewhere to hide their children, they are ready to go by foot or bus, whatever to hide their children from this war.

‘I would never imagine in the 21st Century we would see this awful tragedy on earth.

“It’s a nightmare.”

Mrs Slokvenko said she was anxious about those who were staying behind saying ‘we just don’t know’.

Husband stayed in Ukraine

As well as her husband, her cousins, uncles and 81-year-old grandmother are still in Ukraine.

The day after their visa came through, Oksana and Sofiia boarded a plane with Alice from Kraków – with the sisters enjoying a glass of champagne on the way to Scotland.

“My heart has been breaking the last few weeks, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep,” said Alice.

“However, we still have family there.

“Our gran is there, our aunt is there, our relatives are there, our friends are there.

“The war isn’t over.”

