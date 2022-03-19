Diversions for motorists as five nights of roadworks on A92 at Kirkcaldy set to begin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists in Fife are warned to expect delays and extended journey times as five nights of road repairs gets underway on the A92 near to Kirkcaldy from Monday.

BEAR Scotland is to commence work to improve road markings at the busy Chapel Interchange in Kirkcaldy.

The project will involve upgrading road markings on the westbound on-slip connecting to the A92, ensuring safer access for motorists wishing to join the A92 whilst also maximising capacity on the slip road.

Five nights of roadworks

The overnight work will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Monday, March 21 for five consecutive nights.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the westbound slip road connecting Chapel Roundabout to the A92 will be closed during working hours.

In order to allow continued access onto the A92 westbound, a signed diversion route will be in place via Redhouse Roundabout and will add approximately seven minutes onto journey times.

However, the slip road will remain open during the daytime.

Diversion for motorists

All work is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday March 26.

Commenting on the project, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “Safety is a top priority for both Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland and this scheme is part of our continued commitment to that as it will provide safer access onto the A92 for motorists.

Reminder that works on the #A92 at Chapel Interchange in #Kirkcaldy is scheduled to get underway from Monday 21 March. The project will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am across five nights. A slip road closure will be in place for safety. More here: https://t.co/1nCLUj06mK pic.twitter.com/5OHAX3kGeK — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) March 19, 2022

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption.

Extended journey times

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”