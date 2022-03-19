Diversions for motorists as five nights of roadworks on A92 at Kirkcaldy set to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Diversions for motorists as five nights of roadworks on A92 at Kirkcaldy set to begin

By Neil Henderson
March 19 2022, 3.15pm Updated: March 19 2022, 5.44pm
Motorists warned to expected extended journey times during the five nights of roadworks.
Motorists in Fife are warned to expect delays and extended journey times as five nights of road repairs gets underway on the A92 near to Kirkcaldy from Monday.

BEAR Scotland is to commence work to improve road markings at the busy Chapel Interchange in Kirkcaldy.

The project will involve upgrading road markings on the westbound on-slip connecting to the A92, ensuring safer access for motorists wishing to join the A92 whilst also maximising capacity on the slip road.

Five nights of roadworks

The overnight work will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Monday, March 21 for five consecutive nights.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the westbound slip road connecting Chapel Roundabout to the A92 will be closed during working hours.

In order to allow continued access onto the A92 westbound, a signed diversion route will be in place via Redhouse Roundabout and will add approximately seven minutes onto journey times.

However, the slip road will remain open during the daytime.

Diversion for motorists

All work is expected to be  completed by 6.30am on Saturday March 26.

Commenting on the project, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “Safety is a top priority for both Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland and this scheme is part of our continued commitment to that as it will provide safer access onto the A92 for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption.

Extended journey times

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

 

