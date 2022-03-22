Extra £1m approved for new Dunfermline community hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abbeyview Tryst Centre will soon be demolished to make way for a new community hub, with an extra £1 million approved.

Fife Council’s Dunfermline area committee approved the extra cash on Tuesday, with representatives hoping the space will improve on the existing community facilities.

Previously £6.5 million had been set aside for the project, but estimated costs for the development found a shortfall.

According to the project plan, a new community hub will replace the existing Tryst Centre community centre and office building.

The Abbeyview Tryst Centre, first opened in 1968, will soon be demolished in the first phase of the project.

The new space will include a large multi-purpose activity space and interview area, as well as a community function space.

For local skills development, the hub will boast a teaching kitchen and IT suite.

There will also be several general use spaces and extra storage for centre users and groups, as well as a secure garden, play area and community planting space.

A separate security entrance will be installed for the after school club, with extra adaptions to better meet the needs and activities of the group.

The new Dunfermline community hub will also be used to improve local mental and physical wellbeing.

‘Retain a community identity within Abbeyview’

Councillor Helen Law, convener of the Dunfermline area committee, said: “We’re delighted to endorse this additional funding.

“It will now allow this important development to move forward.

“By integrating the complementary services and activities into one building we’ll help to retain a community identity within Abbeyview.

“The new space will allow for provision of adult education opportunities, address community food resilience and enhance mental and physical wellbeing provision.

“It will offer necessary, flexible childcare opportunities for the community in and around the Abbeyview area.”

Several online consultations and pop-up sessions have already been held with local residents to discuss the future of the project.