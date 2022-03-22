Extra £1m approved for new Dunfermline community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Extra £1m approved for new Dunfermline community hub

By Katy Scott
March 22 2022, 4.36pm Updated: March 22 2022, 4.54pm
The community hub will receive an extra £1 million.

Abbeyview Tryst Centre will soon be demolished to make way for a new community hub, with an extra £1 million approved.

Fife Council’s Dunfermline area committee approved the extra cash on Tuesday, with representatives hoping the space will improve on the existing community facilities.

Previously £6.5 million had been set aside for the project, but estimated costs for the development found a shortfall.

According to the project plan, a new community hub will replace the existing Tryst Centre community centre and office building.

Abbeyview Tryst Centre.
The Abbeyview Tryst Centre, first opened in 1968, will soon be demolished in the first phase of the project.

The new space will include a large multi-purpose activity space and interview area, as well as a community function space.

For local skills development, the hub will boast a teaching kitchen and IT suite.

There will also be several general use spaces and extra storage for centre users and groups, as well as a secure garden, play area and community planting space.

A separate security entrance will be installed for the after school club, with extra adaptions to better meet the needs and activities of the group.

The new Dunfermline community hub will also be used to improve local mental and physical wellbeing.

‘Retain a community identity within Abbeyview’

Councillor Helen Law, convener of the Dunfermline area committee, said: “We’re delighted to endorse this additional funding.

“It will now allow this important development to move forward.

“By integrating the complementary services and activities into one building we’ll help to retain a community identity within Abbeyview.

“The new space will allow for provision of adult education opportunities, address community food resilience and enhance mental and physical wellbeing provision.

“It will offer necessary, flexible childcare opportunities for the community in and around the Abbeyview area.”

Several online consultations and pop-up sessions have already been held with local residents to discuss the future of the project.

