Glenrothes owners left ‘heartbroken’ in desperate appeal to find beloved exotic pet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes owners left ‘heartbroken’ in desperate appeal to find beloved exotic pet

By Amie Flett
March 29 2022, 11.20am Updated: March 29 2022, 11.20am
Glenrothes owner Ola Nellies with missing cockatiel Rodha.
Glenrothes owner Ola Nellies with missing cockatiel Rodha.

A Glenrothes couple say they are “broken” as their beloved pet cockatiel has been missing for over a week.

The exotic parrot called Rodha was last seen at Gilvenbank park in Glenrothes on March 22 after being taken out to fly by owners Ola Nellies and Nash Mayr.

Two-year-old Rodha is one out of nine pets that the Fife couple own, including six parrots, one rescue dog and two cats.

Missing cockatiel Rodha.

Ola said the pair have never had a pet go missing before and have been left distraught by the cockatiel’s disappearance.

She said: “We’ve had Rodha since he was two weeks old. I raised him myself [and] fed him every three hours, even through the night, until he was able to eat himself.

“His disappearance has broken my partner and I. We’ve been struggling a lot to deal with the fact he is out there alone and likely very scared.

‘Our birds are our children’

“Our birds are our children, they mean the world to us.

“We have cried an immense amount at this situation and have been extremely stressed out. We’ve been waking almost daily at 5.30am and search almost all day with no luck.”

The pair keep the parrots in a bedroom in their home but say they are often allowed to roam freely around the house.

At the time he took flight, Ola had been flying Rodha outdoors with their other pet cockatiel, Denali, in Gilvenbank Park and the couple suspect he was spooked by a crow.

Ola and her partner have trained their birds to fly outdoors.

Ola said: “We fly our birds outdoors and have done for three years now.

“There is always going to be a risk with letting any animal outside, however we believe parrots shouldn’t be locked in cages and should have the opportunity to be free, with the correct training obviously.

“I believe what happened was that the boys landed in/near a crow nesting site that we weren’t aware of. We are always very careful with where we fly.”

Concerns parrot has flown out of Fife

There have been no sightings of the parrot since he took flight and the pair fear he may have flown out of Fife by now.

“We are distraught without our little man. He means the world to us,” Ola said.

“There is a chance someone has found him and doesn’t know he is missing and very loved.

Ola and missing pet cockatiel Rodha.

“We just want our baby boy home. We are heartbroken, as are our birds who keep calling for him.”

The pair have asked anyone with information about Rodha the cockatiel to get in touch on 07874 008540.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier