Glenrothes owners left ‘heartbroken’ in desperate appeal to find beloved exotic pet

A Glenrothes couple say they are “broken” as their beloved pet cockatiel has been missing for over a week.

The exotic parrot called Rodha was last seen at Gilvenbank park in Glenrothes on March 22 after being taken out to fly by owners Ola Nellies and Nash Mayr.

Two-year-old Rodha is one out of nine pets that the Fife couple own, including six parrots, one rescue dog and two cats.

Ola said the pair have never had a pet go missing before and have been left distraught by the cockatiel’s disappearance.

She said: “We’ve had Rodha since he was two weeks old. I raised him myself [and] fed him every three hours, even through the night, until he was able to eat himself.

“His disappearance has broken my partner and I. We’ve been struggling a lot to deal with the fact he is out there alone and likely very scared.

‘Our birds are our children’

“Our birds are our children, they mean the world to us.

“We have cried an immense amount at this situation and have been extremely stressed out. We’ve been waking almost daily at 5.30am and search almost all day with no luck.”

The pair keep the parrots in a bedroom in their home but say they are often allowed to roam freely around the house.

At the time he took flight, Ola had been flying Rodha outdoors with their other pet cockatiel, Denali, in Gilvenbank Park and the couple suspect he was spooked by a crow.

Ola said: “We fly our birds outdoors and have done for three years now.

“There is always going to be a risk with letting any animal outside, however we believe parrots shouldn’t be locked in cages and should have the opportunity to be free, with the correct training obviously.

“I believe what happened was that the boys landed in/near a crow nesting site that we weren’t aware of. We are always very careful with where we fly.”

Concerns parrot has flown out of Fife

There have been no sightings of the parrot since he took flight and the pair fear he may have flown out of Fife by now.

“We are distraught without our little man. He means the world to us,” Ola said.

“There is a chance someone has found him and doesn’t know he is missing and very loved.

“We just want our baby boy home. We are heartbroken, as are our birds who keep calling for him.”

The pair have asked anyone with information about Rodha the cockatiel to get in touch on 07874 008540.