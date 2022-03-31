Cupar Golf Club holds past captains dinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘Past Captains Dinner’ was held at the historic Cupar Golf Club after the long absence of the event over the last few years.

Twenty ladies and gents past captains attended.

They were well looked after by the Greenhouse Bar & Grill, the club’s franchisees, who provided a special meal and wine for the evening.

Cupar Golf Club, established in 1855, is reputedly the ‘oldest continuous nine hole club’ in the UK.

The clubhouse, in which the dinner took place, was built in 1906.

Thanks went to Cupar Golf Club President Joe Manson and Vice President John Houston for organising the event.