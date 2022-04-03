Two men arrested in connection with Glenrothes break-ins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of early morning break-ins to homes in Glenrothes.

Properties on Marmion Drive, Ivanhoe Drive and Waverley Drive were hit by thieves on Sunday at around 4am.

Two men aged 22 and 31 have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers received reports of break-ins to three properties in the Marmion Drive, Ivanhoe Drive and Waverley Drive areas of Glenrothes, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, April 3.

“We can confirm that two men, aged 22 and 31, have been arrested in connection with the incidents and inquiries remain ongoing.”