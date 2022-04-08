Off-road motorbikes worth £17k stolen in Methil By Neil Henderson April 8 2022, 7.13am Police are hunting thieves stole the three bikes from an address in Methil. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are hunting for thieves who made off with three high-powered motocross bikes from a property in Methil. The theft is thought to have happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. A KTM 85 and a KTM 250sxf, bought this year, along with a 2916 Honda CRF – registered in 2016 – were stolen from an address on Methil Brae. The bikes are designed for off-road use and have a retail value of about £17,000. Appeal for information Officers are also urging anyone who has information to come forward. A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after three off road bikes were stolen from Methil Brae, Methil overnight from Wednesday April 6 to Thursday April 7. “Anyone who knows where they are now should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0594 of April 7.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Hunt for thieves after two high-performance cars stolen from addresses in Fife Bikes worth £25,000 stolen from Perthshire home in early morning theft Watches and jewellery worth thousands stolen in Angus housebreaking ‘A living hell’: Wheelie bins set on fire during years of anti-social behaviour in Methil