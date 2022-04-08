Off-road motorbikes worth £17k stolen in Methil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for thieves who made off with three high-powered motocross bikes from a property in Methil.

The theft is thought to have happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

A KTM 85 and a KTM 250sxf, bought this year, along with a 2916 Honda CRF – registered in 2016 – were stolen from an address on Methil Brae.

The bikes are designed for off-road use and have a retail value of about £17,000.

Appeal for information

Officers are also urging anyone who has information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after three off road bikes were stolen from Methil Brae, Methil overnight from Wednesday April 6 to Thursday April 7.

“Anyone who knows where they are now should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0594 of April 7.”