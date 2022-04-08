Off-road motorbikes worth £17k stolen in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Off-road motorbikes worth £17k stolen in Methil

By Neil Henderson
April 8 2022, 7.13am
Police are hunting for thieves who made off with three high-powered motocross bikes from a property in Methil.

The theft is thought to have happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

A KTM 85 and a KTM 250sxf, bought this year, along with a 2916 Honda CRF – registered in 2016 – were stolen from an address on Methil Brae.

The bikes are designed for off-road use and have a retail value of about £17,000.

Appeal for information

Officers are also urging anyone who has information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after three off road bikes were stolen from Methil Brae, Methil overnight from Wednesday April 6 to Thursday April 7.

“Anyone who knows where they are now should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0594 of April 7.”

