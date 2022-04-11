Woman, 33, rushed to hospital after Glenrothes car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 33-year-old woman was rushed to Victoria Hospital in an ambulance following a car crash in Glenrothes on Monday.

Police were called to a two-car crash between the Bankhead and Stenton roundabouts in Glenrothes at 2.10pm.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital, while a 25-year-old woman was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Monday April 11, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash between Bankhead and Stenton roundabouts in Glenrothes.

“A 33-year-old woman was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance.

“A 25-year-old woman has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection.”