Woman, 33, rushed to hospital after Glenrothes car crash By Katy Scott April 11 2022, 8.29pm Emergency crews rushed to the crash in Glenrothes. (Credit: Fife Jammer Locations) A 33-year-old woman was rushed to Victoria Hospital in an ambulance following a car crash in Glenrothes on Monday. Police were called to a two-car crash between the Bankhead and Stenton roundabouts in Glenrothes at 2.10pm. A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital, while a 25-year-old woman was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.10pm on Monday April 11, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash between Bankhead and Stenton roundabouts in Glenrothes. "A 33-year-old woman was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance. "A 25-year-old woman has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection."