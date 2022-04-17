Police issue appeal over missing Fife teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Fife

Police issue appeal over missing Fife teenager

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 17 2022, 3.15pm Updated: April 17 2022, 3.53pm
Keira Murphy from Dunfermline who was last seen in Kirkcaldy on Saturday
Keira Murphy from Dunfermline who was last seen in Kirkcaldy on Saturday

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Fife teenager.

Keira Murphy, 15, is from the Dunfermline area but was last seen in Kirkcaldy.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing 15-year-old Keira Murphy, who has been reported missing.

“Keira is from the Dunfermline area, however, she was last seen in the Chapelhill area of Kirkcaldy around 11.20pm on Saturday April 16.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.”

Description of missing Fife teen

Keira is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a shirt/jacket and pink and cream Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Keira, or who has any information on her whereabouts, should contact officers by calling 101 and quote the reference number 3445 of April 16.

