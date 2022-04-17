Police issue appeal over missing Fife teenager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Fife teenager.

Keira Murphy, 15, is from the Dunfermline area but was last seen in Kirkcaldy.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing 15-year-old Keira Murphy, who has been reported missing.

“Keira is from the Dunfermline area, however, she was last seen in the Chapelhill area of Kirkcaldy around 11.20pm on Saturday April 16.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.”

Description of missing Fife teen

Keira is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a shirt/jacket and pink and cream Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Keira, or who has any information on her whereabouts, should contact officers by calling 101 and quote the reference number 3445 of April 16.