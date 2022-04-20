Driver charged after two-vehicle crash shuts A91 in Fife By Jake Keith April 20 2022, 5.07pm Updated: April 20 2022, 9.06pm The A91 in Fife has been shut. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A driver has been charged after a two-vehicle crash closed a Fife road on Wednesday. The vehicles collided on the A91 between Auchtermuchty and Strathmiglo just after 3.30pm. No information has been shared on injuries to the occupants. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Wednesday, April 20, police were called to the A91 near Auchtermuchty, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. “The road was closed while recovery took place and re-opened around 6.10pm. “One person, the driver of one of the vehicles, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.” The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed it sent two appliances which left at 4.39pm and that all casualties were passed into the care of paramedics at the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry on A82 near Tarbet Dunfermline delivery driver banned for moving car after two bottles of beer Lorry driver dies in crash on Highlands road Forfar man crashed car after drinking nine cans of beer then tried to headbutt police