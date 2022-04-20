Driver charged after two-vehicle crash shuts A91 in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been charged after a two-vehicle crash closed a Fife road on Wednesday.

The vehicles collided on the A91 between Auchtermuchty and Strathmiglo just after 3.30pm.

No information has been shared on injuries to the occupants.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Wednesday, April 20, police were called to the A91 near Auchtermuchty, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“The road was closed while recovery took place and re-opened around 6.10pm.

“One person, the driver of one of the vehicles, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed it sent two appliances which left at 4.39pm and that all casualties were passed into the care of paramedics at the scene.