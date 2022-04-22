Trains re-start in Kirkcaldy after police incident By Alasdair Clark April 22 2022, 2.59pm Updated: April 22 2022, 4.16pm Incident in Kirkcaldy on the bridge East of Kirkcaldy Railway Station. Emergency crews at the scene [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up ScotRail services between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy have resumed after a police incident on Friday afternoon. Services on the Fife Circle were disrupted after a emergency crews received reports of concern for a person. Photographs from the scene show a large number of police, fire and ambulance service personnel. In an update, the rail operator said: “The line through Kirkcaldy has just reopened. “We’ll have services on the move as soon as we can. “Some of our trains and crews in the wrong place as a result of the earlier closure, so there will be a few changes to services while we get them back where they need to be.” The line remains closed British Transport Police says it is aware of the incident near Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy. A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “Officers were called to reports of concern for a person on Bennochy Road at around 1.50pm on Friday, 22 April, 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man ‘fell to his death from burning flat after police arrived to hunt arsonist’ Man dead and police officer in hospital after fire near top of tower block Woman arrested after ‘armed police’ attend disturbance in Kirkcaldy Two men charged after incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee