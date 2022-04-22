Trains re-start in Kirkcaldy after police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Trains re-start in Kirkcaldy after police incident

By Alasdair Clark
April 22 2022, 2.59pm Updated: April 22 2022, 4.16pm
Kirkcaldy police incident
Incident in Kirkcaldy on the bridge East of Kirkcaldy Railway Station. Emergency crews at the scene

ScotRail services between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy have resumed after a police incident on Friday afternoon.

Services on the Fife Circle were disrupted after a emergency crews received reports of concern for a person.

Photographs from the scene show a large number of police, fire and ambulance service personnel.

In an update, the rail operator said: “The line through Kirkcaldy has just reopened.

“We’ll have services on the move as soon as we can.

“Some of our trains and crews in the wrong place as a result of the earlier closure, so there will be a few changes to services while we get them back where they need to be.”

The line remains closed

British Transport Police says it is aware of the incident near Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “Officers were called to reports of concern for a person on Bennochy Road at around 1.50pm on Friday, 22 April, 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier