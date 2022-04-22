Trains re-start in Kirkcaldy after police incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail services between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy have resumed after a police incident on Friday afternoon.

Services on the Fife Circle were disrupted after a emergency crews received reports of concern for a person.

Photographs from the scene show a large number of police, fire and ambulance service personnel.

In an update, the rail operator said: “The line through Kirkcaldy has just reopened.

“We’ll have services on the move as soon as we can.

“Some of our trains and crews in the wrong place as a result of the earlier closure, so there will be a few changes to services while we get them back where they need to be.”

British Transport Police says it is aware of the incident near Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “Officers were called to reports of concern for a person on Bennochy Road at around 1.50pm on Friday, 22 April, 2022.”