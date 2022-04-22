Trial hears of murder accused’s text to ex-partner on weekend of toddler’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man accused of murdering his toddler son told his former partner his life was “ruined” and he was taking the boy “with me”.

Former Fife College IT technician Lukasz Czapla sent a message to Patrycja Szczesniak telling her he was not leaving Julius without a father.

Czapla told her he would not be raising his son “from a distance and cry every single time we say goodbye”.

He wrote: “Apart from that it seems you’re raising him with another guy, soon enough I’ll have to pay alimony.”

“Now you see why I didn’t want to have a kid with you.

“I knew I didn’t wanna be with you and making a kid was asking for a tragedy.”

‘My life is already ruined’

In the message, which was sent to his former partner in the early hours of November 21 in 2020, he added he was “getting out of here”.

Czapla, 41, wrote: “I don’t have a way out of this situation any more I’m losing him every day the only person I really care about.

“So my life is already ruined and I won’t get over my depression cause I get it every time he leaves and you Patrycja wanted me to come to yours for Christmas eve and wish you all the best to the person that’s manipulated me and ruined my life.”

Miss Szczesniak had dropped their son off to stay with his father at his home in Muirhouse Place West, in Edinburgh, that weekend.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that following the death of two-year-old Julius, phones which belonged to his mother and father were examined with some material being translated from Polish.

Trial continues

Czapla is accused of murdering his son on November 20 or 21 in 2020 by assaulting him and repeatedly striking him on the body with a skewer, repeatedly discharging an air pistol at him and repeatedly shooting him in the head and placing a pillow on his face and asphyxiating the child.

He offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but that was rejected by the Crown.

The jury heard in agreed evidence that on the evening of November 20 or in the morning of the following day that Czapla killed his son at his flat in Edinburgh.

The trial before Lord Beckett continues.