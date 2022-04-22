Trial hears of murder accused’s text to ex-partner on weekend of toddler’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Trial hears of murder accused’s text to ex-partner on weekend of toddler’s death

By Dave Finlay
April 22 2022, 4.23pm Updated: April 22 2022, 5.41pm
The Julius Czapla murder trial is happening at Edinburgh High Court.
A man accused of murdering his toddler son told his former partner his life was “ruined” and he was taking the boy “with me”.

Former Fife College IT technician Lukasz Czapla sent a message to Patrycja Szczesniak telling her he was not leaving Julius without a father.

Czapla told her he would not be raising his son “from a distance and cry every single time we say goodbye”.

He wrote: “Apart from that it seems you’re raising him with another guy, soon enough I’ll have to pay alimony.”

“Now you see why I didn’t want to have a kid with you.

“I knew I didn’t wanna be with you and making a kid was asking for a tragedy.”

‘My life is already ruined’

In the message, which was sent to his former partner in the early hours of November 21 in 2020, he added he was “getting out of here”.

Czapla, 41, wrote: “I don’t have a way out of this situation any more I’m losing him every day the only person I really care about.

“So my life is already ruined and I won’t get over my depression cause I get it every time he leaves and you Patrycja wanted me to come to yours for Christmas eve and wish you all the best to the person that’s manipulated me and ruined my life.”

Julius Czapla.

Miss Szczesniak had dropped their son off to stay with his father at his home in Muirhouse Place West, in Edinburgh, that weekend.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that following the death of two-year-old Julius, phones which belonged to his mother and father were examined with some material being translated from Polish.

Trial continues

Czapla is accused of murdering his son on November 20 or 21 in 2020 by assaulting him and repeatedly striking him on the body with a skewer, repeatedly discharging an air pistol at him and repeatedly shooting him in the head and placing a pillow on his face and asphyxiating the child.

He offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but that was rejected by the Crown.

The jury heard in agreed evidence that on the evening of November 20 or in the morning of the following day that Czapla killed his son at his flat in Edinburgh.

The trial before Lord Beckett continues.

