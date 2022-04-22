Fife police hunt Porsche driver seen speeding past school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Fife have launched a search for the dangerous driver of a Porsche 911 spotted on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle, which sells new for over £80,000, was travelling at excessive speed on A921 in Rosyth at around 9.30am on April 21.

The car drove from the Admiralty junction, past Inverkeithing High School and then off in the direction of Dalgety Bay.

Police say the vehicle “narrowly avoided” hitting another car at the junction before it was seen running a red light.

Officers investigating the incident have launched an appeal for information, asking the public to come forward if they have details which could help them in their search for the driver.

PC Robbie Logie of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “We received a report of a white Porsche 911 driving at excessive speed on A921 from the Admiralty junction/roundabout, Rosyth past Inverkeithing High School in the direction of Dalgety Bay.

“It narrowly avoided hitting another car at the Admiralty junction/roundabout and was also seen to run red light at the traffic lights at the junction of the A921 and Hillend Road, Inverkeithing.

“We are keen to speak to the driver who is male and aged in his late 40s to early 50s.

“Anyone who was in the area and has dash cam footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch.

“Anyone with information, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0694 of 21 April, 2022.”