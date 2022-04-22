Fife police hunt Porsche driver seen speeding past school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fife police hunt Porsche driver seen speeding past school

By Alasdair Clark
April 22 2022, 4.24pm Updated: April 22 2022, 5.41pm
A white Porsche 911.
Police in Fife have launched a search for the dangerous driver of a Porsche 911 spotted on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle, which sells new for over £80,000, was travelling at excessive speed on A921 in Rosyth at around 9.30am on April 21.

The car drove from the Admiralty junction, past Inverkeithing High School and then off in the direction of Dalgety Bay.

Police say the vehicle “narrowly avoided” hitting another car at the junction before it was seen running a red light.

Officers investigating the incident have launched an appeal for information, asking the public to come forward if they have details which could help them in their search for the driver.

PC Robbie Logie of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “We received a report of a white Porsche 911 driving at excessive speed on A921 from the Admiralty junction/roundabout, Rosyth past Inverkeithing High School in the direction of Dalgety Bay.

Inverkeithing High School.

“It narrowly avoided hitting another car at the Admiralty junction/roundabout and was also seen to run red light at the traffic lights at the junction of the A921 and Hillend Road, Inverkeithing.

“We are keen to speak to the driver who is male and aged in his late 40s to early 50s.

“Anyone who was in the area and has dash cam footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch.

“Anyone with information, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0694 of 21 April, 2022.”

