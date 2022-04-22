Man, 81, found safe and well after police search in Dundee By Jake Keith April 22 2022, 4.31pm Updated: April 22 2022, 5.01pm Police say the man was found safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An elderly man reported missing from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has been found safe and well. Police had appealed for help to trace Alexander Middleton, 81 after he was last seen at the hospital at 1.20pm on Friday April 22. Inspector Alan Baird from West Bell Street Police Station in Dundee later confirmed he had been traced. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Missing Dundee teenager traced safe and well Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Cupar Dundee hair salon set to reopen after car crashed into shopfront Police appeal after two motorbikes stolen from outside homes in Dundee