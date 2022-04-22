Man, 81, found safe and well after police search in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly man reported missing from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has been found safe and well.

Police had appealed for help to trace Alexander Middleton, 81 after he was last seen at the hospital at 1.20pm on Friday April 22.

Inspector Alan Baird from West Bell Street Police Station in Dundee later confirmed he had been traced.