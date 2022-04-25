Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline celebrates centenary with Handel’s Messiah

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline marks its centenary this year.

And it will celebrate this weekend with a performance of Handel’s masterpiece, the Messiah.

A specially-formed choir featuring more than 60 singers will take to the stage on Sunday evening.

It will involve members of Dunfermline Abbey Choir, Dunfermline Choral Union and Kirkcaldy Choral Society.

And singers from the Edinburgh Festival Chorus, Chansons of Perth, Stirling City Choir and the Edinburgh Royal Choral Union will also take part.

The ambitious performance was arranged by musician Paul Gudgin, a former director of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Messiah: Perfect for a celebration

Paul, who is also an Alhambra Theatre trustee, said: “Since the theatre reopened in 2008, we have not really had a large choral and orchestral concert so I thought the anniversary year would be an ideal opportunity.

“The Messiah is a perfect piece for a celebration.

“It’s a really accessible and joyful piece that ends with the most popular piece of choral music ever written – the Hallelujah Chorus.”

The performance was originally due to take place on January 2 as part of the Dunfermline Winter Festival.

But Covid restrictions meant it could not go ahead.

Paul added: “We had hoped to kick off the centenary year but like so many other events we had to postpone.

“After the past two years it is great to now see audiences back at the Alhambra enjoying a good night out.

“I know our singers and orchestra are delighted to be performing again and in such a wonderful venue.

“It will be a very special occasion.”

Alhambra Theatre brings stars to Dunfermline

The Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, was designed by local architect John Fraser and built by G Stewart of Blantyre in 1922 as a venue for theatrical performance and cinema.

Its doors were first opened on August 22 1922.

And its first event was a screening of the silent film Over the Hill, starring Gladys Hulette.

It hosted diverse acts including Harry Gordon, Jimmy Logan, Jimmy Shand, Andy Stewart, The Bachelors and Ricky Valence.

The Alhambra stage was also used when the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), were given the Freedom of Dunfermline in 1928.

The building later became a bingo hall and then spent several years lying empty.

However, it was reopened in 2008 by the Alhambra Theatre Trust, transforming Dunfermline’s cultural life.

And it has since hosted performances by many major artists.

Notable names include KT Tunstall, Kevin Bridges, Frankie Boyle, Morrissey, Biffy Clyro and Paolo Nutini.

Tickets for The Messiah are available from the Alhambra Theatre.