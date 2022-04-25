Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline celebrates centenary with Handel’s Messiah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline celebrates centenary with Handel’s Messiah

By Claire Warrender
April 25 2022, 5.00pm
Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline
The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline is celebrating its centenary.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline marks its centenary this year.

And it will celebrate this weekend with a performance of Handel’s masterpiece, the Messiah.

A specially-formed choir featuring more than 60 singers will take to the stage on Sunday evening.

The view from the stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline.

It will involve members of Dunfermline Abbey Choir, Dunfermline Choral Union and Kirkcaldy Choral Society.

And singers from the Edinburgh Festival Chorus, Chansons of Perth, Stirling City Choir and the Edinburgh Royal Choral Union will also take part.

The ambitious performance was arranged by musician Paul Gudgin, a former director of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Messiah: Perfect for a celebration

Paul, who is also an Alhambra Theatre trustee, said: “Since the theatre reopened in 2008, we have not really had a large choral and orchestral concert so I thought the anniversary year would be an ideal opportunity.

“The Messiah is a perfect piece for a celebration.

“It’s a really accessible and joyful piece that ends with the most popular piece of choral music ever written – the Hallelujah Chorus.”

The performance was originally due to take place on January 2 as part of the Dunfermline Winter Festival.

But Covid restrictions meant it could not go ahead.

Paul added: “We had hoped to kick off the centenary year but like so many other events we had to postpone.

“After the past two years it is great to now see audiences back at the Alhambra enjoying a good night out.

“I know our singers and orchestra are delighted to be performing again and in such a wonderful venue.

“It will be a very special occasion.”

Alhambra Theatre brings stars to Dunfermline

The Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, was designed by local architect John Fraser and built by G Stewart of Blantyre in 1922 as a venue for theatrical performance and cinema.

Its doors were first opened on August 22 1922.

And its first event was a screening of the silent film Over the Hill, starring Gladys Hulette.

KT Tunstall has performed at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline. Photo by Jeff Ross/Shutterstock

It hosted diverse acts including Harry Gordon, Jimmy Logan, Jimmy Shand, Andy Stewart, The Bachelors and Ricky Valence.

The Alhambra stage was also used when the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), were given the Freedom of Dunfermline in 1928.

The building later became a bingo hall and then spent several years lying empty.

However, it was reopened in 2008 by the Alhambra Theatre Trust, transforming Dunfermline’s cultural life.

And it has since hosted performances by many major artists.

Notable names include KT Tunstall, Kevin Bridges, Frankie Boyle, Morrissey, Biffy Clyro and Paolo Nutini.

Tickets for The Messiah are available from the Alhambra Theatre.

