Former Fife community centre to be turned into shops

By Amie Flett
April 27 2022, 5.12pm
3D plans for proposed retail development in Benarty.

The site of a former community centre in Fife could be turned into shops if a new planning application is successful.

The proposals are for the erection of six retail units and around 63 parking spaces at the site of the old Benarty Community Centre in Ballingry.

A planning application has been submitted for the land at the now-demolished community centre, which was demolished and replaced with a new facility which opened on Flockhouse Avenue in 2012.

A site plan for the new retail development in Benarty.

Prior to becoming a community centre, the building was home to Benarty Primary School before being converted in the 80s.

The now-unoccupied site lies between Navitie Park and Hill Road and is surrounded by residential properties.

The 13 square foot development will make way for six “small” units and include 56 standard parking spaces, seven disabled spots and electric vehicle charging points.

The intended use of the retail facilities has not yet been decided but developers hope they will be used by small local businesses.

Plans to maintain town’s ‘vibrant’ character

Plans were submitted by property managers ZFA group.

In a design statement developers say the new complex will have a “distinctive sense of place” among the existing and newly complete Ballingry residential areas.

The statement says the vacant space “presents a development opportunity to create a new community retail development, providing high quality commercial units to enhance and expand local facilities within Ballingry.”

It adds: “It is crucial that this large, central site is redeveloped and remains an active part of the town in order to maintain a vibrant and sustainable character in the towns centre.”

The plans are currently awaiting approval by Fife Council.

