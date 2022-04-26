VIDEO: Moment ‘extremely cold and tired’ kayaker rescued from Firth of Forth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is the moment an “extremely cold and tired” kayaker was rescued from the Firth of Forth after becoming stranded in the water.

Queensferry’s lifeboat crew was called to the kayaker’s aid on Sunday.

Volunteers found them 500 metres north of Cramond Island, and they were pulled on board the rescue vessel.

A bystander had called 999 after spotting the person in the water from land.

The casualty taken ashore to a waiting ambulance, though it is not clear whether they needed hospital treatment.

Equipment ‘played massive part in outcome’

Kinghorn RNLI was then asked to retrieve the kayak and paddle.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Although the kayaker was extremely cold and tired, they managed to stay with the kayak and hold their paddle up in the air which in no doubt helped us find them quickly.

“They were also wearing a PFD (personal flotation device).

“When we reached the casualty, they were unsure how long they had been in the water for.

“Their training and equipment played a massive part in the outcome of this rescue.”

Video and image courtesy of Queensferry lifeboat station/RNLI.