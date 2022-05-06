Relief as flood-hit Tayport GP surgery prepares to reopen after six-month closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Relief as flood-hit Tayport GP surgery prepares to reopen after six-month closure

By Claire Warrender
May 6 2022, 6.00am
Tayview Medical Practice in Tayport
A north east Fife GP practice is finally preparing to reopen to patients six months after a serious flood.

Tayview Medical Practice was forced to close its Tayport surgery in October as a result of the incident.

And patients have had to travel to Newport for face-to-face appointments ever since.

However, an extensive programme of repairs is almost complete and services should return to normal later this month.

The practice has seven GPs, a team of nurses and other health staff as well as office workers.

Relief at reopening of Tayview Medical Practice

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp said he was relieved to hear normality would be restored after a difficult period for Tayport patients.

“It was closed during the lockdown because it wasn’t suitable for use during the pandemic,” he said.

Councillor Jonny Tepp is pleased Tayview Medical Practice will reopen.
Councillor Jonny Tepp is pleased Tayview Medical Practice will reopen. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“It did reopen for a while but then they had a flood and closed again in the aftermath of that.

“It’s taken some time.”

Mr Tepp said the ongoing closure had been a source of unhappiness in Tayport.

“It means patients have to travel through to Newport,” he said.

“There is a bus service but it’s quite lengthy and it’s not terribly frequent.

“We’ve been concerned about people having to wait for a bus when they’re poorly.”

He added: “I’m very pleased to hear they’re almost ready to reopen because I’ve been trying to find out what’s happening for some time.”

Considerable damage

An NHS Fife spokesman confirmed the Tayport surgery would open soon.

He said: “Tayview Medical Practice suffered considerable damage as a result of flooding in October 2021.

“Patient services were maintained throughout this closure from the practice’s other site in Newport-on-Tay.

“The damage sustained meant that the practice had to carry out an extensive programme of repairs on the building.

“With these remedial works and the subsequent refurbishment now nearing completion, the practice in Tayport is due to reopen as planned later this month.

“We thank the practice’s patients for their understanding over recent months while these extensive repair works have been carried out.”

