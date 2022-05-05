Firefighters called to Kirkcaldy street to tackle ‘large bonfire’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Thursday night after a ‘large bonfire’ was spotted by residents.

The fire, which was lit on Thornhill Drive, was extinguished after one appliance was sent to the scene.

Residents watched as huge plumes of smoke from the bonfire rose into the air, with one even catching the incident on video.

However, despite the dramatic scenes no injuries were reported.

Fire extinguished with hose reel jet

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was just a large bonfire.

“One appliance was in attendance and the bonfire was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

“No injuries were reported.”