Firefighters called to Kirkcaldy street to tackle ‘large bonfire’ By Matteo Bell May 5 2022, 9.44pm Smoke rising over homes in Kirkcaldy [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Thursday night after a ‘large bonfire’ was spotted by residents. The fire, which was lit on Thornhill Drive, was extinguished after one appliance was sent to the scene. Residents watched as huge plumes of smoke from the bonfire rose into the air, with one even catching the incident on video. Smoke rising from the bonfire. However, despite the dramatic scenes no injuries were reported. Fire extinguished with hose reel jet A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was just a large bonfire. “One appliance was in attendance and the bonfire was extinguished using a hose reel jet. “No injuries were reported.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Firefighters called to blaze at Camperdown Park Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street Fire crews called to Perth recycling plant as local residents complain of ‘strong burning plastic smell’ Blaze at Fife beauty spot sparks plea to handle disposable barbecues with care