Police appeal to find missing man, 53, from Inverkeithing

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 53-year-old man from Inverkeithing.

Mark Dickson was last seen leaving his address in the Niven Road area of the Fife town on Thursday afternoon.

Described as a keen hillwalker, he was driving a grey Ford Focus estate with the vehicle registration VRM HY64.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins in height and is known to regularly visit the Tyndrum area.

Mr Dickson was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, black jogging bottoms, grey trainers and sunglasses when he was last seen.

Missing man often goes hillwalking

Inspector Paul Cochrane of the Dunfermline response policing team said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Mark’s welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have information surrounding his whereabouts.

“He is known to visit the Tyndrum area and often goes hillwalking, recently in the Oban area.

“I would ask anyone if they have noticed someone matching this description or have any information to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 2868.