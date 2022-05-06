Police appeal to find missing man, 53, from Inverkeithing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife

Police appeal to find missing man, 53, from Inverkeithing

By James Simpson
May 6 2022, 7.11am
Mark Dickson was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
Mark Dickson was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 53-year-old man from Inverkeithing.

Mark Dickson was last seen leaving his address in the Niven Road area of the Fife town on Thursday afternoon.

Described as a keen hillwalker, he was driving a grey Ford Focus estate with the vehicle registration VRM HY64.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins in height and is known to regularly visit the Tyndrum area.

Mr Dickson was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, black jogging bottoms, grey trainers and sunglasses when he was last seen.

Missing man often goes hillwalking

Inspector Paul Cochrane of the Dunfermline response policing team said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Mark’s welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have information surrounding his whereabouts.

“He is known to visit the Tyndrum area and often goes hillwalking, recently in the Oban area.

“I would ask anyone if they have noticed someone matching this description or have any information to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 2868.

