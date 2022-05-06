Woman reported for ‘road traffic offences’ after car flips in Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman is set to be reported for alleged road traffic offences after a car landed on its roof in a Fife crash.

The incident happened on the B981 near Clocklunie Road – north of Inverkeithing – just before 8.30am.

The road was closed for a short time following the collision, which involved one car.

The woman has also been taken to hospital to be checked over.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.20am on Friday, police were called to a single-vehicle road crash on the B91/B981, Inverkeithing.

“The female driver of car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A female will be the subject of a report for alleged road traffic offences.

“The road has been cleared.”