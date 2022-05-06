Woman reported for ‘road traffic offences’ after car flips in Fife crash By Lindsey Hamilton May 6 2022, 12.48pm Updated: May 6 2022, 2.47pm The car crashed on the B981. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman is set to be reported for alleged road traffic offences after a car landed on its roof in a Fife crash. The incident happened on the B981 near Clocklunie Road – north of Inverkeithing – just before 8.30am. The road was closed for a short time following the collision, which involved one car. The woman has also been taken to hospital to be checked over. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.20am on Friday, police were called to a single-vehicle road crash on the B91/B981, Inverkeithing. “The female driver of car was taken to hospital as a precaution. “A female will be the subject of a report for alleged road traffic offences. “The road has been cleared.” Knife-wielding thug jailed for Christmas Eve raid on Fife takeaway Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tipper truck driver was trapped after crash with tractor on Fife road Man reported after accident in Kirkcaldy A day in the life of a Fife traffic cop — busting myths and a cereal offender Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on Fife village main road