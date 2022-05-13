Woman rushed to hospital after early-morning Kirkcaldy crash By Jake Keith May 13 2022, 10.51am Updated: May 13 2022, 1.01pm The crash on the High Street near Kirkcaldy Harbour. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 60-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after an early morning crash near Kirkcaldy Harbour on Friday. The one-vehicle collision occurred on the High Street, near Lord Gambier Wharf, just after 6am. Two fire appliances and a police car attended with images appearing to show a skip near the road, next to the vehicle involved. The severity of the woman’s injuries is not yet known. Police investigating cause A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on High Street, Kirkcaldy, around 6.15am on Friday. “Emergency services attended and the female driver was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. “Inquiries are ongoing.” Knife-wielding thug who tried to rob Kirkcaldy taxi driver jailed Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier VIDEO: Sheku Bayoh inquiry hears frantic 999 calls for first time B912: Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt Woman reported for ‘road traffic offences’ after car flips in Fife crash