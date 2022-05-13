Woman rushed to hospital after early-morning Kirkcaldy crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 60-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after an early morning crash near Kirkcaldy Harbour on Friday.

The one-vehicle collision occurred on the High Street, near Lord Gambier Wharf, just after 6am.

Two fire appliances and a police car attended with images appearing to show a skip near the road, next to the vehicle involved.

The severity of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

Police investigating cause

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on High Street, Kirkcaldy, around 6.15am on Friday.

“Emergency services attended and the female driver was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”