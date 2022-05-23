Whitefields: Work set to start on ‘new community’ of 1,400 homes in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work could begin this summer on hundreds of new homes on land in the north of Dunfermline – 17 years after a developer first eyed up the area.

Taylor Wimpey plans to build about 1,400 properties at Whitefield, on land to the north-east of Queen Margaret Hospital near Whitefield Road.

This will include apartments, detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for the next stage of

pre-construction works after some farm buildings on the land were demolished.

The firm already has planning permission in principle for the site.

New primary school and play area

According to the company, the development will see a “brand-new community” created between Halbeath and Kingseat.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are very pleased to be making good progress in the significant preparations required to create our new neighbourhood, Whitefields.

“Our latest planning application for a programme of pre-construction grouting will allow us to maintain that progress.

“Whitefields will be a brand-new community and place to call home in north Dunfermline.”

Taylor Wimpey says the development will bring improvements to existing transport links, a new primary school, a play area, shops and community facilities – along with cycleways and footpaths.

The firm first made moves to buy the site back in 2005 and a deal for the land was finally concluded in January this year.

Construction could begin this summer

Ms Mills said: “Whitefields will have its roots firmly in north Dunfermline while supporting the existing local communities of Kingseat and Halbeath as its new community develops and grows.

“We hope to secure consent in around three months’ time, and we plan to implement the works later this summer.

“As well as delivering much-needed new homes in north Dunfermline, Whitefields will also provide a range of economic benefits for the local area which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses.”