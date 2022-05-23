Whitefields: Work set to start on ‘new community’ of 1,400 homes in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Whitefields: Work set to start on ‘new community’ of 1,400 homes in Dunfermline

By Jake Keith
May 23 2022, 4.59pm
How some of the new homes could look.
How some of the new homes could look.

Work could begin this summer on hundreds of new homes on land in the north of Dunfermline – 17 years after a developer first eyed up the area.

Taylor Wimpey plans to build about 1,400 properties at Whitefield, on land to the north-east of Queen Margaret Hospital near Whitefield Road.

This will include apartments, detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for the next stage of
pre-construction works after some farm buildings on the land were demolished.

The firm already has planning permission in principle for the site.

New primary school and play area

According to the company, the development will see a “brand-new community” created between Halbeath and Kingseat.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are very pleased to be making good progress in the significant preparations required to create our new neighbourhood, Whitefields.

“Our latest planning application for a programme of pre-construction grouting will allow us to maintain that progress.

Land near Whitefield Road. Image: Google.

“Whitefields will be a brand-new community and place to call home in north Dunfermline.”

Taylor Wimpey says the development will bring improvements to existing transport links, a new primary school, a play area, shops and community facilities – along with cycleways and footpaths.

The firm first made moves to buy the site back in 2005 and a deal for the land was finally concluded in January this year.

Construction could begin this summer

Ms Mills said: “Whitefields will have its roots firmly in north Dunfermline while supporting the existing local communities of Kingseat and Halbeath as its new community develops and grows.

“We hope to secure consent in around three months’ time, and we plan to implement the works later this summer.

“As well as delivering much-needed new homes in north Dunfermline, Whitefields will also provide a range of economic benefits for the local area which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses.”

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

